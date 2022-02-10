Samsung Joins Hollywood Park Technology Alliance

Samsung joined the Hollywood Park Technology Alliance to continue to deliver groundbreaking display technology solutions and products—including its LED videoboard, ribbons, and large format displays—across the 300-acre sports and entertainment destination. The company joined the Alliance’s roster of leading innovators including: SoFi, Google Cloud, YouTube, Verizon, Deloitte, Cisco, Square, Ticketmaster, Ross, Willow, and PAM. Together, the collaboration will help advance Hollywood Park’s plans to develop the mixed-use project to exceed guest expectations.

“Joining the Hollywood Park Technology Alliance allows us to continue to contribute display innovations to the ever-evolving complex,” said Mark Quiroz, vice president of marketing for Samsung’s Display Division. “Partnering with leading innovators helps us to deliver a revolutionary guest experience, made possible by the innovative alliance partners. We are ready for the long-term advancement of this incredible space and are looking forward to collaborating with our fellow technology partners.”

Samsung’s LED display portfolio has captured Los Angeles’ most striking architecture, SoFi Stadium—home to the Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13—with its Infinity Screen installation in August 2020. The largest videoboard ever created in sports, Samsung’s visual display technology features a double-sided 70,000-square-foot 4K LED display that loops around the center of the stadium, offering an unprecedented view to all fans no matter where they’re sitting.

Positioned 122 feet above the playing field, the oval display features approximately 80 million pixels and with the largest graphics control system in the history of sports, the Infinity Screen is revolutionizing how the stadium visually connects with its viewers to enhance the fan experience like never before.

Samsung has implemented the latest iteration of its HDR technology, HDR10+, to produce a superior image quality that captures every detail of gameplay. HDR10+ support will play a major role in the stadium’s upgrades over the course of the partnership.

The multi-year alliance extends across the entire Hollywood Park portfolio and has incredible applications for the development’s retail, office, residential, sports, and entertainment offerings.

When complete, Hollywood Park will feature up to 890,000 square feet of retail space, as well as up to 2,500 residences, 25 acres of public parks and open space, a hotel, and up to 5 million square feet of creative office space. The Alliance’s collaborative effort to introduce unparalleled technology to the stadium will deliver extraordinary experiences for future events.