Samsung LED Displays Light Up SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

There’s a new addition to the iconic New York City skyline: SUMMIT One Vanderbilt. Blending elements of art and technology, SUMMIT takes the concept of an “observation deck” to entirely new heights featuring Samsung technology.

Recently opened to the public, SUMMIT delivers an immersive experience that can change the way visitors view the most famous skyline in the world. The multi-level entertainment space features Levitation, two all-glass skyboxes allowing visitors to stand 1,063 feet above Madison Avenue; Ascent, a glass elevator to take them to the highest viewpoint of the city; and Apres, a lavish indoor café and outdoor bar to enjoy refreshments with the endless views.

Also nestled on the first two floors of SUMMIT is AIR, a five-part story-driven, multi-space immersive experience. Designed by visionary artist Kenzo Digital, AIR offers visitors a multi-floor, multi-space immersion that challenges their notions of physical reality, the city that surrounds them, and their sense of self. The transformative experience of AIR concludes in UNITY, an installation supported by a 750-square-foot 1.2mm IWJ Wall Series Samsung display.

[Creating Interactive Experiences with Digital Signage]

The massive display measures more than 47 feet wide and 11 feet tall, with 33 million pixels working seamlessly with content that is customized for each visitor. Upon arrival, visitors are welcome to take a photo of themselves that later reappears in UNITY. When visitors enter the space, the portraits are transformed into a cloud in a mesmerizing, infinite cloudscape. The exciting finale of AIR surrounds guests in clouds, both real and virtual.

“We are proud to be a partner with SL Green on this truly groundbreaking experience and to be featured in yet another iconic New York City landmark,” said Harry Patz, senior vice president and general manager, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “At Samsung we strive to push the industry forward and look for new ways to connect technology with the human experience. To see the way our Wall technology is used at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is something we are very excited about.”

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt joins a long list of Samsung integrations throughout this great city including Hudson Yards and One and Two Times Square.

The Wall is Samsung’s Micro LED display that is designed for businesses seeking elevated viewing through complete immersion and brilliant picture quality. Its massive screen can measure more than 1,000 inches, creating a completely expansive canvas for showcasing content.