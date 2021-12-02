Samsung Technology + AR Creates Dreamground Live AR Experience

As the world finds ways to safely open up to concerts, sporting events and other live experiences, Samsung is marking the moment by debuting Dreamground, a live AR experience that fosters creativity and exploration.

Consumers want meaningful experiences that are tailored to them. Samsung, with the breadth and depth of its connected products and services working together, enables these experiences and much more to bring the magic of human connection to life.

Dreamground offers consumers both a physical and digital playground through a combination of physical structures, on-screen animation and custom AR functionality. The Dreamground experience is now accessible at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles and the company's flagship experiential store, Samsung 837, in New York City.

Visitors are invited to build an immersive digital world around them with persistent AR elements, all through their mobile phone.

Explore: At Hollywood Park and Samsung 837, there are sculptures and floating portals that allow visitors to explore immersive worlds around them via smartphone. Look for Bubbloonland, Fluttering Forest and Crystal Galaxy and see what other visitors have created in the space.

Create: Add your own virtual elements to the sculptures. Place and spawn interactive elements on any surface or draw midair to make custom floating creations.

Collaborate & Play: At both locations, visitors can place Dreamground AR elements around them, see creations left behind by others or collaborate together with other visitors in real time.

These elements live in the Dreamground experience for up to 24-hours so you can leave something beautiful behind for others, making each experience unique and building upon other visitor's creations.

Express & Share: The AR creations and interactive face filters become unique content (photo and video) opportunities for visitors to share across social channels.

Dreamground can also be accessed through 4K film projected on the Infinity Screen by Samsung. Built for the future, the videoboard has the largest LED content playback system ever deployed, according tot he company. With nearly 80 million pixels spaced eight millimeters from center to center, each panel can be uniquely or congruently programmed with statistics, live and/or animated content.

Further, the Dreamground experience features portals that are exclusive to Galaxy 5G device holders on Verizon. These Galaxy 5G Portals feature 4K, 360 streamed video and ultra-high fidelity AR. The ability to explore and interact in high resolution and in real-time showcases the power of the high bandwidth and low latency of 5G.

The experience is now available to both Android and iOS users. Go to Google Play store to download the Android version of Dreamground created by Samsung or visit www.samsung.com/dreamground.