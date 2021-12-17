Samsung Swings Big with Display Upgrades for New York Mets

The New York Mets have announced Samsung Electronics America as Citi Field’s official display and technology solutions partner, signing a multi-year deal to deliver a complete transformation of the famous ballpark’s screens to create an interactive fan experience. A leader in digital signage innovation, Samsung will bring the Mets vision of creating a one-of-a-kind ballpark to life with its unique portfolio of displays, content management platform, and services.

One of the largest single projects in all professional sports, the upgrade is expected to take place over two years. Initial enhancements in 2022 are expected to include new ribbon boards and more than 1,300 LCD screens throughout the ballpark to lead fans to the shortest lines and ensure they don’t miss a single pitch. A larger and enhanced centerfield scoreboard will be installed for the 2023 season at Citi Field.

“We are excited and proud to partner with such a world-wide leader and iconic brand as Samsung,” said Jeff Deline, executive vice president and chief revenue officer, New York Mets. “Like Samsung, the Mets have a very loyal and passionate fan base, and the implementation of this state-of-the-art technology is going to provide an enhanced experience and environment for millions of fans that come to Citi Field for many years.”

“Baseball is one of America’s great historical pastimes and thanks to cutting-edge display and data-driven innovation, we are ushering in a new, exciting era that transforms the ballpark experience and brings fans into the game like never before,” said Harry Patz Jr., senior vice president and general manager, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “Technology is central to the way fans enjoy sports, and we are thrilled to bring Samsung’s full display portfolio, solutions and expertise to this new era of fandom.”

As the complete design and build partner for the Citi Field project, Samsung will deploy the full breadth of its display portfolio and technology solutions throughout the ballpark to create the first connected venue in Major League Baseball.

“Samsung has a rich tradition of innovation and purpose-built technology. Over a two-year period, we’ll transform a once static signage environment to an all-digital experience,” said Mark Quiroz, vice president product marketing, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “By seamlessly weaving display technology and sensors into the existing environment, Samsung will create a gateway for connectivity at Citi Field for both the operators and the fans.”

Accordingint to Mark Brubaker, CTO, New York Mets, the partnership with Samsung is a significant investment to provide fans with a better experience. “The quality of these upgrades and integration into the daily experience for our fans make Citi Field an industry leader when it comes to the most innovative technological displays,” he said.