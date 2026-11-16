Today's control rooms and production environments depend on more computing power than ever. But putting every workstation and cable at the operator's desk quickly creates clutter, complexity, and heat.

This is where KVM technology can really help to clean up the clutter. Short for keyboard, video, and mouse, KVM switches and extenders make it possible for a single set of peripherals to control multiple computers. KVM extenders take the concept further by allowing those computers to be housed away from the operator—in a server room, equipment room, or other secure location—while preserving keyboard, video, and mouse access.

“In a 24/7 command center, those seemingly small improvements can have a meaningful impact on operator comfort and concentration,” noted Eric Rinard, regional sales manager at G&D | VuWall, which provide integrated visualization and KVM solutions, including VuWall’s TRx platform and G&D’s ControlCenter-IP for mission-critical control rooms. “Ultimately, it allows the workstation to be designed around the operator and the workflow, so they can focus on information rather than the equipment delivering it."

KVM also cleans up the clutter by putting important equipment in one location. "Instead of placing several workstations, peripheral sets, and connecting cables at every desk, the computers can be centralized in a secure equipment or server room," said Catherine Koutsaris, product marketing manager at Matrox Video, which develops high-performance video technology solutions such as the Extio 3 and Avio 2 mission-critical IP KVM product lines. "This approach helps organizations make better use of valuable control room floor space and improves ergonomics by giving users more freedom to position monitors, keyboards, and other devices appropriately.”

Eric Rinard Image credit: G&D | VuWall Catherine Koutsaris Image credit: Matrox Video Stavros Theodoridis Image credit: Adder

“By creating a cleaner and more comfortable workspace, KVM gives organizations greater freedom to design workstations completely around the operator, improving sightlines,” added Stavros Theodoridis, business development manager specializing in control systems at Adder Technology, which develops IP KVM solutions such as the ADDERLink INFINITY series. "Furthermore, by centrally locating computers and optimizing control room ergonomics, critical equipment can be protected in a secure and temperature-controlled environment while enabling teams to access systems from different control rooms and remote locations."

Freeing the Operator

One of the most exciting advances in KVM technology is the ability to integrate these devices with video wall management systems. Making this change simplifies workflows for operators, allowing them to do more with less hassle and headaches.

"Modern control rooms increasingly treat desktop access, multiviewing, and video walls as parts of one integrated visualization workflow," Koutsaris explained. "A distributed video wall appliance can complement this by decoding and displaying numerous IP, web, image, and video sources on a synchronized canvas.”

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"This is where the industry is moving beyond traditional KVM switching," Rinard added. "Operators no longer think in terms of separate KVM, AV, and video wall systems; they simply need the right information on the right display at the right time. Modern management platforms can unify those workflows.”

By freeing the operator from having to use multiple desktops, KVM essentially separates them from the bondage of physical computers. "Instead of moving between several keyboards, mice, and workstations, the operator can access multiple systems through a consistent control environment,” said Rinard. “In more advanced multiview environments, several sources can remain visible simultaneously while keyboard and mouse control dynamically follows the system the operator selects. That becomes particularly valuable during an incident, as the operator should not have to think about which machine is located where."

MSC Cruise Management UK’s 24/7 Maritime Support Centre uses VuWall’s TRx platform to centralize video wall content, streamline operator workflows, and support real-time monitoring and coordination of its global fleet. (Image credit: VuWall)

With KVM over IP, this access can extend across networked locations, depending on the system architecture and available network capacity. "Traditional direct-connect KVM systems are constrained by cable distance and fixed physical routes," Koutsaris said. "IP KVM transports video, keyboard, mouse, audio, and other control signals across standard network infrastructure, allowing computers and operators to be separated by a room, a building, a campus, or even a remote location. Because endpoints are connected through the network, organizations can support flexible one-to-one, one-to-many, many-to-one, and many-to-many workflows without completely redesigning the system."

"Because connectivity is network-based, high performance IP KVM solutions are highly optimized to transmit pixel-perfect, spatially lossless video while minimizing latency between the operator and the source computer," Theodoridis said. "This maintains fine visual detail and delivers real-time keyboard and mouse responsiveness, allowing the remote system to feel as though it were located at the operator’s workstation.”

Managing Delays and Standards

In control rooms and production environments, speed is everything. This is why KVM solutions have been designed to minimize signal latency over long distances.

"In mission-critical environments, perceived latency matters," Rinard explained. "High-performance KVM systems are engineered around dedicated transport architectures, using CAT or fiber to extend signals over significant distances. Reliability also goes beyond video transport. Redundant power supplies, redundant transmission paths, high-availability architecture, and carefully engineered failover strategies are extremely important to ensure the infrastructure becomes effectively invisible to the operator."

"Maintaining the operator experience requires the right combination of video processing, network capacity, switching performance, and signal management," said Koutsaris. "Current IP KVMs can deliver uncompressed video over higher-bandwidth networks for minimal latency operation. Support for high resolutions, accurate 4:4:4 color sampling, and high refresh rates keeps text, maps, and detailed graphical interfaces clear.”

Replacing a series of keyboards and mice is not enough in today's video production environment. Modern IP KVM systems must address cybersecurity and network isolation when deployed in sensitive government and command-and-control environments. Government buyers may also face issues such as Trade Agreements Act compliance, which governs the country of origin of eligible products.

“As KVM becomes increasingly networked, cybersecurity has to be considered part of the system architecture rather than an add-on.” Eric Rinard, G&D | VuWall

These are points that manufacturers take seriously. “As KVM becomes increasingly networked, cybersecurity has to be considered part of the system architecture rather than an add-on," Rinard said. "One important trend is greater use of dedicated or isolated KVM networks. Particularly in government, defense, and utilities, organizations may want the operational KVM fabric separated from the corporate LAN to minimize the attack surface.”

"Important safeguards that must be designed into the architecture include encrypting video, audio, and USB traffic, using HTTPS and digital certificates for management communications, and integrating with centralized identity management systems such as Microsoft Active Directory," said Koutsaris. "Device authorization can also prevent unapproved endpoints or USB peripherals from connecting to the network."

What’s KVM-ing Next?

Clearly, KVM technology has gone well beyond its original role. So, what's next on the horizon?

"I think the biggest shift will be the continued convergence of KVM, visualization, AV over IP, and control room management," Rinard said. "We will see more intelligent multiview workspaces where operators can dynamically assemble the systems and information they need, interact with any source directly, and move that information seamlessly between their personal workspace and shared video walls. The underlying routing and switching will become less visible as software increasingly orchestrates the workflow."

VuWall TRx enables operators to manage multiple sources and applications across local displays and shared video walls from a centralized environment. (Image credit: VuWall)

"Open standards such as ST 2110, IPMX, and NMOS will become increasingly important," Koutsaris predicted. "They can give organizations greater freedom to integrate KVM endpoints with compatible AV over IP, broadcast, routing, and control technologies instead of creating isolated systems. This convergence will simplify design, improve collaboration, and support faster decision-making."

"As artificial intelligence takes on more of the monitoring workload, operators still need guaranteed, secure, and immediate access to intervene," said Theodoridis. " Open APIs will enable connections, switching, and actions to be built directly into those automated workflows."