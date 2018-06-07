Salamander Designs Announces New Furniture Design Services Team

Salamander Designs has announced a new integrator and client service team, which it will introduce at InfoComm 2018 booth N1516.

Commercial and residential AV system and interior designers understand the value of collaborating with an experienced design engineering team from start to finish of crucial projects. Salamander Designs provides the missing link that connects the needs and requirements of end-users—through their professional custom integrator—to the final design, construction and delivery of exactly the right solutions.

“No one knows how to turn custom workplace furniture ideas into reality better than we do,” said Scott Srolis, vice president of sales and marketing at Salamander Designs. “Our new in-house Design Services Team connects the dots and gives our integrator and interior partners the expanded ability to work from hand drawings, photos or specs—or even just discovery conversations—and then color match finishes and incorporate design elements to meet the most stringent requirements.”

Salamander will be offering InfoComm attendees a first look at innovative furniture solutions for commercial technology applications such as the latest touchscreen collaboration and video conferencing technologies. Additionally, Salamander will exhibit several innovative, ergonomic cabinet designs to support today's workplace.