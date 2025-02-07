Russound Unveils D890 Amplifier

Russound has added to the D-Series amplifier family with the release of the D890 Eight-Channel Digital Amplifier. Designed to expand an audio system into multiple rooms or zones, or to add increased audio output for larger rooms or outdoor areas where a higher output volume is required, the D890 offers integrators powerful audio performance, source and control flexibility, and streamlined installation.

"Our D-Series has been met with an overwhelmingly positive reaction from our customers, and we expect the D890 to continue this line of success," said Charlie Porritt, CEO, Russound. "It provides an unmatched audio performance and advanced features, along with the flexibility for installers to craft personalized audio experiences in any residential environment. This exciting addition to our D-Series lineup simplifies setup and integration, making it a standout option.”

In creating the D-Series, Russound achieved its primary design objective: making the amplifiers more compact while enhancing their features. Like other models in the D-Series, the D890 incorporates an advanced digital design, enabling a smaller chassis size compared to any previous generation of Russound amplifiers—while delivering up to 90 watts per channel.

The D-Series amplifiers offer up to three input options for each channel. Installers can choose between two shared bus inputs or a dedicated input, enabling precise customization for any system. By integrating multiple audio amplification zones into a single chassis, the system allows for seamless expansion to additional areas inside or outside the home without requiring separate amplifiers or individual audio connections for each zone. A single amplifier can power multiple speakers throughout the home, configured to suit the homeowner's needs, or it can be bridged to provide extra power for high-demand applications.

To provide simplified audio configuration, the D-Series amplifiers also offer three turn-on modes. This includes Always On, ensuring the amplifier is always ready; Signal Sensing, which reduces the amp’s energy consumption to less than 0.5 watts of power when not being used; and finally, 12V Trigger, which provides the user with customizable on/off control.