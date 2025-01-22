Viewpoint: Make Room for 'Digital Electricity'

In 2003, a Harvard professor studying symbols and their meanings was drawn into an international conspiracy involving the Holy Grail and a secret society known as the Priory of Sion. Thus began a race against time to uncover the truth and prevent a catastrophe. Dan Brown’s novel The Da Vinci Code ultimately went on to become both a best-selling book and a blockbuster movie.

That same year witnessed the beginning of another race—for power. The IEEE introduced the 802.3af standard, more commonly known as power over Ethernet (PoE). This standard defined the delivery method, voltage levels, and consumption limits of electrical power flowing through a LAN. PoE allowed up to 15.4 watts of electricity to be delivered to network nodes over structured wiring and changed the way we think about power.

The PoE Revolution

PoE enabled the deployment of devices in locations without readily available power sources and expanded network infrastructure design. While the initial 15.4 watts provided by PoE was sufficient for access points and nodes, the increasing demand for higher-powered devices like IP cameras, structural speakers, and videoconferencing systems necessitated a higher power capacity. To meet these needs, PoE standards have evolved to deliver up to 100 watts of power today, enabling the use of a wider range of devices in various industries, including residential, commercial, and industrial settings.

PoE is a Limited Power Source (LPS) listed to UL 62368-1 and qualifies for Class 2 wiring methods per NFPA70 (NEC) Article 725. It is specifically designed to provide power over the LAN, making it ideal for devices located within 328 feet (100 meters) from the main power source and requiring less than 90 watts at the node. PoE is ubiquitous because it is both easy to install and safe from dangerous shocks.

The National Electrical Code (NEC) and the Canadian Electrical Code (CEC) offer comprehensive guidelines and regulations for the safe installation and operation of electrical wiring and equipment. These codes are a set of standards designed to protect people and property from electrical hazards. They provide guidelines for the safe installation, inspection, and maintenance of electrical wiring and equipment. They are rarely changed, and when they are it’s because something better, safer and well-tested has come along.

FMPS: The New Standard

In October 2023, for the first time in 46 years, the NEC defined a new class of power in its code book and the CEC is currently in the process of adopting the same. Class 4 power systems are described in article 726A of the NEC. Class 4 systems are referred to as Fault Managed Power Systems (FMPS). Unlike PoE, Class 4 circuits are not power limited and can deliver hundreds or even thousands of watts of power! Even more amazing is that these FMPS solutions deliver all this power over ordinary copper, operating within the rules of the low-voltage realm, at distances that dwarf previous limitations.

FMPS proactively monitor and protect networks from power-related issues by detecting faults, isolating problems, and ensuring reliable power delivery. By limiting the fault energy, these solutions mitigate the risk of shock or fire—and allow the installation of Class 4 circuits by low-voltage professionals.

Of great interest to the AV integrator, NEC Article 726 allows for the installation of Class 4 circuits without conduit in most situations. Without conduit, Class 4 circuits can be installed faster and at lower expense while allowing better move/add/change capability for power distribution infrastructure.

This emerging technology will allow us to realize design opportunities previously impossible to implement.

Further, Class 4 systems may also be installed alongside PoE and Ethernet, which means Class 4 cables can be run in the same raceway as Class 3 circuits. The flexibility of Class 4 to install power delivery alongside communications greatly simplifies installations by converging power and data to the same pathway.

FMPS operate with two key components: the transmitter and the receiver. The transmitter takes power in from an AC outlet, for example, and converts it into a series of pulses that are sent to the receiver. The receiver takes the Class 4 pulses and converts them to a form of electricity the load device requires.

The pulses may be thought of as “on-off” pairs or even “1s and 0s.” This binary operation prompted Voltserver, one of the major manufacturers of Class 4 FMPS solutions, to call their technology “Digital Electricity." Other manufacturers operating in this new space include Panduit, Belden, and DES, with more joining the market every day.

Expanding Design Possibilities

Because FMPS are not power limited, they can deliver serious amounts of electricity. More than half a kilowatt can be delivered over 2-pair 18 AWG wire at distances beyond 1,000 feet using the Voltserver solution. Solutions boasting up to 2 kW of power are making their way to the market now. The freedom to disconnect from traditional AC power infrastructure opens serious opportunities for creative AV solution design.

Here’s an example: Imagine running a hybrid optical/copper cable for a large AV installation. A single cable pull across the expanse of a large ballroom or multi-use space could deliver 10 GbE data, power the remote Optical Network Terminal (ONT), power a media player, and power a large venue three-chip digital projector simultaneously from that single link. And this can be done without leveraging another trade and while using thinner, lower cost, lower weight cabling.

Digital Electricity and similar technologies are powerful new tools for the AV integration industry. Just like moving from analog waveforms in copper coax to digital pulses across structured wiring freed the AV industry from brute-force distribution designs and allowed for elegant networked solutions, so too will the move from the analog power grid to the new world of FMPS allow for more efficient, higher-performing, and more unique AV installations. This emerging technology will allow us to realize design opportunities previously impossible to implement. The future of AV is getting very interesting, indeed.