Rugged, Reliable Christie Projectors Illuminate an Iconic Angular-Shaped Roof

Christie (opens in new tab) Crimson Series laser projectors are lighting up the façade of Milan Mela, the largest exhibition facility in Kolkata that is well positioned to become one of India’s finest integrated trade pavilion complexes.

The Christie Crimson Series has been instrumental in bringing numerous landmarks in India to life. These include the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, which is lit by over 50 Crimson Series projectors, as well as an inspirational son et lumière on the façade of Victoria Memorial in Kolkata and the 216-foot-tall Statue of Equality in Hyderabad (opens in new tab), each of them illuminated by eight Crimson Series projectors.

The redeveloped Milan Mela complex, spread over 22 acres, is aimed at promoting trade and industry, arts, and culture in Bengal. It houses two massive pavilions featuring a total exhibition space of over 31,000 square meters (333,861 square feet) for hosting global events and fairs. At night, the white tensile fabric that forms Milan Mela’s iconic angular-shaped roof structure becomes the canvas for a series of stunning projections accomplished by 12 Christie Crimson WU31 3DLP laser projectors. They were installed and commissioned by Hi-Tech Audio Systems, while Studio Trika served as the content creator and consultant of this major project.

“We needed a rugged and reliable projection system that can deliver bright and lifelike visuals, and the Crimson WU31 is the preferred choice as this projector model has been successfully deployed in numerous large-scale outdoor projects in India,” said Ankit Gupta, head of finance and marketing, Hi-Tech Audio Systems. “We are most impressed with its compact chassis, color performance and omnidirectional capabilities, which provided us with much flexibility during the installation process.”

“A lot of emphasis has been placed on creating an array of exciting content that showcases West Bengal’s rich heritage and culture, and we’re pleased that the Christie Crimson Series projectors are capable of displaying the designed contents as originally intended despite the challenges of projecting high-quality images on Milan Mela’s uniquely-shaped roof structure,” added Vineet Sabharwal, co-founder and promoter, Studio Trika.

(Image credit: Christie)

The Crimson WU31s are fitted in weatherproof enclosures and installed within a tower at a height of 20 meters that overlooks the sprawling exhibition complex. “The throw distance is almost 40 meters and we are able to attain the best possible images on the roof structure from this position,” said Gupta. “Even though this is our first large-scale projection mapping project, we are grateful to Studio Trika for its help and guidance in making this show a great success. It has been a fruitful experience and we look forward to participating in projects of similar scale in the future.”

“We are delighted that the Christie Crimson Series has been chosen to illuminate the façade of Milan Mela, which adds a lot of excitement to this contemporary exhibition complex that will soon become the hottest destination for exhibitions and fairs in Kolkata," Rishubh Nayar, sales director for India, Enterprise, Christie, commented. "Kudos to Hi-Tech Audio Systems and Studio Trika for putting together this amazing visual spectacle.”

Featuring an IP5X-sealed, solid-state laser light source in a robust chassis, the 31,500-lumen Crimson WU31 provides years of reliable and virtually maintenance-free operation with its long-life laser light source that offers up to 20,000 hours to 50% brightness. With key features such as the enhanced color performance of Christie BoldColor Technology and ultra-fast processing of Christie TruLife electronics, users will benefit from a powerful and easy-to-use projector that has since become the go-to solution for demanding, large venue events and applications.