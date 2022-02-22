Christie Laser Projectors Illuminate India's Newly Inaugurated Statue of Equality

Christie high-brightness 3DLP laser projectors are employed for a projection mapping showcase on the newly inaugurated Statue of Equality, which commemorates the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya.

The amazing spectacle, which highlights the life journey and teaching of Sri Ramanujacharya, is accomplished using eight Crimson Series laser projectors and four Griffyn 4K32-RGB pure laser projectors. They were installed and commissioned by Christie's longstanding partner, Tricolor India Schauspiel, a renowned systems integrator in India specializing in architectural 3D projection mapping and son et lumière. The Crimson Series projectors were installed within two towers to deliver bright and intensely colorful images on the statue's surface, while the Griffyn 4K32-RGB projectors were used to display captivating imagery on the gates and walls surrounding the statue.

Located in Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana state in south-central India, the 216-foot-tall Statue of Equality is one of the world's tallest metallic statues in sitting position. It is mounted on a 54-foot-high base building named "Bhadra Vedi," which houses a digital library and research center, a theatre, as well as an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya. The majestic structure was officially inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an elaborate ceremony on February 5.

"This is a landmark project and we've spared no effort in bringing this highly anticipated projection mapping showcase to fruition using a very capable and dependable projection system that can withstand inclement weather conditions," said Himanshu Sabharwal, creative director, Tricolor India Schauspiel. "The Christie Crimson Series is our preferred choice due to its excellent track record in India, particularly in terms of performance, reliability and service support. We are also delighted to deploy Christie's Griffyn 4K32-RGB projectors for detailed projections on various structures overlooking the Statue of Equality."

Christie Griffyn 4K32-RGB projectors deliver lifelike projections on the gates and walls surrounding the Statue of Equality. (Image credit: Christie)

Rishubh Nayar, sales director for India, Enterprise, Christie, commented, "We're deeply honored that our 3DLP and RGB pure laser projectors have been chosen to illuminate the Statue of Equality, which symbolizes Sri Ramanujacharya's ideals of equality in all aspects of living and driving home the message of equality for all. Our heartfelt congratulations to the Tricolor India Schauspiel team for putting together a spectacular show that aptly demonstrates the capabilities of our high-brightness laser projection systems, which has built a solid reputation for delivering numerous large-scale projection mapping projects in India."

The Statue of Equality, which symbolizes Sri Ramanujacharya's ideals of equality in all aspects of living and driving home the message of equality for all. (Image credit: Christie)

Engineered to withstand the rigors of demanding, high-usage applications, the Christie Crimson Series projectors are built tough and feature an IP5X-sealed, solid-state laser light source providing years of reliable, low-cost and virtually maintenance-free operation. Equipped with 31,500 lumens and?Christie BoldColor Technology, these high-brightness laser projectors produce bright and stunningly colorful images. Along with the ultra-fast processing of Christie TruLife electronics and built-in warp and blend capabilities of Christie Twist, they offer installation flexibility and amazing visual experiences. In India, the Crimson Series has been used in major projects such as the Statue of Unity and Victoria Memorial light and sound show.

Ready to illuminate any surface with 34,000 lumens while operating at less than 46dBA at full brightness, the award-winning Griffyn 4K32-RGB is designed for demanding large venue applications, rental and staging, sports venues and theme parks. It produces an exceptionally wide color gamut, achieving more than 96 percent of the Rec. 2020 color space--more than twice the color of Rec. 709 and 50 percent more than DCI-P3-capable projectors-for an enhanced audience experience. The Griffyn 4K32-RGB also includes the new electronic color convergence (ECC) capability, which allows users to adjust convergence via remote control for easy, picture-perfect color alignment.