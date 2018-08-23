RTI Releases APEX 10.4 Programming Software

The What: RTI’s integration designer APEX 10.4 is now available for download.

The What Else: With layers, Integration Designer APEX 10.4 allows programmers to manage complex layouts with ease by isolating changes to specific areas of the GUI. With shared layers, any edits made on one page are automatically implemented globally. Viewports add even more versatility to RTiPanel devices by providing sections of the screen that can be swiped through without impacting other graphics on the page. Another huge time saver is the source bundle capability, which allows integrators to export fully developed interfaces for reuse in existing or future projects.

By providing access to the RTiQ cloud-based remote management solution, Integration Designer APEX 10.4 allows integrators to intelligently monitor their clients' systems and receive alerts via email and text messages when a problem occurs. They can then remotely trigger custom actions and reset devices.

The Bottom Line: The latest version of the Windows-based programming platform introduces a variety of new time-saving features for integrators—including layers, viewports, and source bundles—in addition to support for the new RTiQ intelligent remote monitoring solution.

The programming software will be on display in RTI's Booth 2627 at CEDIA Expo 2018, taking place Sept. 6-8 at the San Diego Convention Center.