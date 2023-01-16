Road to ISE 2023: SDVoE Alliance, Interoperability, and High-Performance AV

The SDVoE Alliance (opens in new tab) is set to showcase high-performance AV that promotes interoperability.

The SDVoE Alliance unites ecosystem partners, including AV equipment manufacturers, AV software developers, switch manufacturers, chipset designers, technology providers, and system integrators, under a single banner to foster collaboration and empower interoperability for a global customer base. During ISE 2023, the SDVoE Alliance will showcase eight interoperable units, including four transmitters and four receivers, powered by the BlueRiver ASIC from Semtech, a Steering Member of the SDVoE Alliance. The interactive demonstration will include a mix of FPGA- and ASIC-based technologies to showcase the interoperability between multiple manufacturers and legacy solutions. Most notably, the BlueRiver ASIC, which will be showcased at ISE 2023, is available and shipping today to companies across the globe.

“SDVoE enables unparalleled interoperability by allowing seamless upgrades and expansions without eliminating existing technology,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “An SDVoE system can be configured and reconfigured entirely via software to suit a system owner’s ever-evolving business needs. The SDVoE API allows manufacturers, developers, and system integrators to exercise their creativity to reimagine traditional AV use cases and invent new ones not yet conceived or even possible without the SDVoE platform. We will showcase our creative, refreshing approach to AV design during ISE 2023. We invite attendees to visit us to learn about our full-stack solution designed for the future of AV technology.”

The SDVoE Alliance enables a system architecture that is more flexible, reliable, and cost-effective than point-to-point connectivity and circuit switches. As a result, SDVoE is the only off-the-shelf solution that provides a complete solution. SDVoE’s off-the-shelf capabilities eliminate the need for manufacturers and users to patch together solutions from many pieces. The interoperability of SDVoE gives consultants, designers, integrators, and even end users the confidence to know that products will be available when needed.

Visit the SDVoE Alliance in stand 5D200 at ISE 2023 from Jan. 31–Feb. 3, 2023, at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via.