Road to ISE 2023: PTZOptics to Debut Next Generation of Cameras

PTZOptics (opens in new tab) has three all-new cameras making their ISE debut: The Move 4K, a next-generation PTZ camera, Studio Pro, a complete content creation solution, and Link 4K, a Dante-enabled PTZ camera. The Move 4K line is now shipping in EMEA and North America.

Move 4K is the first of a new family of PTZ cameras designed for universal compatibility and next-level image quality. Every Move camera offers built-in auto-tracking, simultaneous outputs for SDI, HDMI, USB, and IP, and comes native with NDI|HX for unparalleled performance and versatility. Move 4K captures video at 4K/60fps (1080p 60fps over SDI) and includes a built-in tally light to keep talent and production in sync. The Move 4K features some of the most advanced auto-tracking in the industry, with the ability to lock onto a specific person, even while others are in frame. Users can switch between worship leaders or other participants with the click of a button. The Move 4K is available with either 12X, 20X, or 30X optical zoom.

Studio Pro is a camera built for the creative economy. Its 12X optical zoom, 16X digital zoom, and 72.5-degree field-of-view are perfect for capturing macro shots. Studio Pro also features an advanced time-of-flight senso, enabling it to capture rapid motion, shift focus smoothly and quickly, and even achieve Bokeh effect. A thoughtful hardware switch allows users to toggle between portrait and landscape mode, so video is always in the right aspect ratio for the target platform. With its built-in noise-cancelling microphone array, detachable LED panel light, native NDI|HX, and simultaneous HDMI, USB, and IP outputs, the Studio Pro has everything creators need to start streaming. The Studio Pro is available for pre-order and will begin shipping Q1 2023.

Link 4K is the first PTZOptics camera designed for Dante AV-H, adding video to any already-existing Dante audio setup. Capturing video at 4K/60fps (1080p 60fps over Dante AV-H), the Link 4K supports simultaneous IP Video (DANTE AV-H, SRT, RTMPS, RTSP), USB, and SDI or HDMI, and is offered with 12X, 20X, and 30X optical zoom. As with the Move 4K, which features NDI, the Link’s advanced auto-tracking capabilities allow users to lock on to and track a subject with ease. The Link 4K will be demoed at ISE and will be available to order starting Q1 2023.

Visit the PTZOptics booth, 5F800, for a hands-on demo of the latest gear from PTZOptics, as well as a sneak peek of their new Camera Management Platform, also set to debut in Q1 2023.

