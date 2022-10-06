Coming Soon: PTZOptics New Move Camera Series—Everything You Need to Know

PTZOptics (opens in new tab) first camera of the Move Series will be released later this year and offer built-in auto-tracking and universal compatibility, all in 4K.

The Move camera features SDI, HDMI, USB, and IP output, and comes native with NDI|HX for unparalleled performance and versatility. It is capable of 4K at 60fps (1080p at 60fps over SDI) and features a built-in tally light. The Move offers built-in auto-tracking capabilities—no need to run software on another computer—freeing teams of the need for a camera operator. With 12x and 20x optical zoom available, the Move can fit seamlessly into any production scenario.

“The Move has all the features that our clients have been asking for,” said Matt Davis, director of technology and information systems at PTZOptics. “We’ve worked hard to create a solution that can adapt to future technology, including the intelligence features that are quickly becoming commonplace in the tech industry. The Move allows users to run their production in a way that works for them—both now and in the future.”

In addition to the Move’s auto-tracking features, users will also have access to PTZOptics’ latest Web UI—updated to provide everything users need in one simple menu. Almost every feature in the Web UI has a tutorial function, perfect for novice producers navigating the settings for the first time.