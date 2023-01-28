Road to ISE 2023: Brand-New LightShark Core iO Set to Launch

At ISE 2023 (Hall 7, booth B600), Equipson (opens in new tab) will unveil new additions to its LightShark range of DMX-based hardware lighting consoles.

The latest addition to the LightShark range is LightShark Core iO, a lighting console that, along with all LightShark consoles, supports most protocols (DMX512, ArtNet, sACN, MIDI, UDP, OSC, and HTTP). It is compatible with integration systems such as Crestron, AMX, or Control 4, and incorporates GPIO ports and implements RS-232 and RS-485 protocols. It also features a dedicated Alarm Port that allows users to prioritize a specific state over scenes playing at that time and incorporates a real-time clock that maintains time accuracy for up to five years.

Equipson will also show the LS W1 remote control, which completes LightShark systems by providing a wall-mount touch device with eight programmable buttons to control scenes and trigger any other action from the LightShark console. With this device, which is easily configurable from the console, end users don’t have to access the software interface to execute common scenes and commands.

In addition to these new products, LightShark will also be showing updates to its software. Among the improvements are a Responsive UI that automatically rearranges to fit any screen regardless of its shape or size, plus new functions such as “HighLight/LowLight” and Fixture Grouping.

From the outset, the LightShark range has combined the versatility of a software solution with the ergonomics and ease of use of physical consoles. It is constantly evolving to meet the demands and needs of users, and now incorporates products such as the LS1, LS Core and LS Core iO hardware consoles, the LS Wing an expansion module that can also function as a controller for other devices, and the LS Nodes, fully configurable multi-function devices that can act as a ArtNet Node, Splitters and DMX512 Merger or Back-up Switcher.