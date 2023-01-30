Road to ISE 2023: A "Game-Changing" Software to Launch in Barcelona

Igloo Vision (opens in new tab) will be showcasing their new software platform at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in Barcelona this year. Igloo Core Engine (or ICE for short) is a flexible and user-friendly software platform for immersive rooms.

ICE can be thought of as an operating system for immersive rooms. It enables users to display and collaborate with 360-degree or standard content in any configuration, no matter what size, shape or type of display. Igloo’s industry specialists will be demonstrating the benefits of ICE to AV integrators and end users at ISE.

“We’ve spent over fifteen years developing and improving our Igloo systems, building the most flexible software product on the market," said Kerry Head, managing director at Igloo Vision. "ICE represents a game-changing pivot to the user, making it easier for integrators to build immersive rooms and ensuring end-users get the best return from their immersive investments. It’s the same car with a new engine.”

Igloo will be showcasing ICE on its immersive demo system in Hall 5 at ISE 2023, booth 5D320. The space consists of an open-fronted workspace with a wraparound display that utilizes Barco 4K projectors (opens in new tab) and touch interactivity by Pro Systems. The display is powered by its own AV server, known as the Immersive Media Player.