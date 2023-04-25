InfoComm Partners with Moment Factory, Nanolumens for Interactive Experience

InfoComm for the first time ever is partnering with one of the world’s leading multimedia entertainment studios, Moment Factory and Atlanta-based, LED design and manufacturer Nanolumens to bring three days of dazzling interactive experiences to the show this June 14-16 in Orlando, FL.

The Interactive Experience created by Moment Factory powered by Nanolumens (opens in new tab) (booth 361) will showcase a selection of distinct visual systems that demonstrates the innovative opportunities available in digital signage that provide a sense of awe with the audience. This activation will be showcased upon a pair of 16x9-foot Nanolumens Engage Series 2.5mm LED walls through the integration of Kinect, scanning, and tracking technologies.

The Interactive Experience booth, created by Moment Factory, is a fusion of art and technology that is sure to dazzle visitors. Kicking off on Wednesday, June 14, this installation features a range of interactive displays that respond to the movements and gestures of visitors, creating a truly personalized experience. Over the course of three days, visitors can control and manipulate the content in a variety of ways, exploring the limits of creative expression and innovation.

In addition, the Technology Innovation Stage will welcome Jamie Reilly, general manager of Moment Factory Events and USA, on Wednesday, June 14 at 9:30 a.m. ET. Dorothy Di Stefano, founder/director of Molten Immersive Art, will interview Reilly about the studio’s vision about creating immersive experiences.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate on this interactive experience with Moment Factory and Nanolumens and can’t wait to unveil it at InfoComm 2023,” said Rochelle Richardson, CEM, senior vice president of expositions and events, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “This activation will embody how content, space, and technology are used to create incredible experiences.”