InfoComm 2023: Check Out the Latest Pro AV Solutions for Online, In-Person Learning

InfoComm 2023 (opens in new tab), June 10-16 (exhibits 14-16) in Orlando, FL, will spotlight AV products and solutions that will transform the future of learning environments, from presentation aids to streaming distribution systems. The show will feature a rich education program, expert-led tours of learning solutions on the trade show floor, and tours of innovative solutions at the University of Central Florida (UCF).

“Over the past two years, we have seen the incredible impact early investment in virtual and hybrid learning can have on educational environments,” said Annette Sandler, director of live content, U.S./Canada, AVIXA. “The entire field is still in this reassessment phase. By bringing together some of the top minds in the space at InfoComm, we’ll be able to continue this forward momentum toward the future of education.”

Sessions to Transform Education

On Tuesday, June 13, Kiersten Gibson from Reach Media Network, Thuy LeDinh of 22Miles, and Joe Way of the University of Southern California, will take a deep dive into the digital signage segment of higher education and discuss promising new technologies in “D=SIGN: Top of Class: Digital Signage Best Practices for Higher Education (opens in new tab).” In this session, Way will give insights into Gen Z’s point of view about what makes a meaningful learning experience, explore how to set up the ideal digital network infrastructure, and review new technologies that will help create sustainable and relevant content.

On Wednesday, June 14, Chi Hang Lo and Raj Singh, both from the University of Southern California, will host “Supporting Hybrid Classrooms: Using AV over IP to Streamline the AV/IT Classroom Support Model (opens in new tab).” Institutions considering introducing hybrid functionality into the classroom will learn about cost-effective strategies to streamline remote support. Lo and Singh will discuss the benefits of designing AV-over-IP in the classroom, as well as helping other educational AV leaders create a model to scale these tools across campus and beyond.

On Thursday, June 15, the session “Broadcasting for Educational Environments (opens in new tab)” will discuss the progression of campus broadcasting, specifically the enhancements that have been made in education and how they have shifted since the beginning of the pandemic. Learn how to capitalize on these changes in the classroom from session speakers Jodie Penrod of Ohio University, Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine; Andrew Vogel of The Ohio State University; Sarah Brecher of Shen Milsom & Wilke; Kate Adkins of Root Integrated Systems; John Douglas of Prairie View A&M University; and Megan Riddle of Planar.

For the full schedule of learning spaces sessions, visit www.infocommshow.org/event-info/learning-technologies (opens in new tab). In addition, the Technology Innovation Stage (booth 2260) will host free presentations Wednesday through Friday that will cover critical pro AV topics, including trends in learning spaces.

On the Trade Show Floor and Beyond

At InfoComm 2023, there are more than 600 exhibitors showcasing the latest in AV technology and solutions, including tech to keep up with the demands of teaching in K-12, higher secondary education facilities, and corporate learning environments, whether online or on campus. You’ll also find a pavilion featuring conferencing and collaboration solution providers. Join fellow AV education professionals to take tours of the trade show floor from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14 (opens in new tab), and Thursday, June 15 (opens in new tab), where you’ll meet innovative startups and discuss the latest trends with leaders in the space.

In addition, the Higher Education Technology Managers Alliance (opens in new tab) (HETMA) will bring a wide-ranging program curated for higher education technology managers to InfoComm 2023, including education, networking events, and show floor tours, in addition to a presence on the trade show floor.

InfoComm participants will also have two opportunities to join Integrated Experience Tours of the University of Central Florida during the week of InfoComm 2023. From 8 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 13 (opens in new tab), and Wednesday, June 14 (opens in new tab), attendees can take a tour to experience some of the most innovative spaces on the UCF campus. Highlights include the Sandbox, where faculty can test technology in a classroom setting, and the Lockheed Martin Cyber Innovation Lab. After the tour ends, participants will have 30 minutes to explore the campus on their own.

To register for InfoComm 2023, visit www.infocommshow.org (opens in new tab).