InfoComm 2023 Will Explore the Vibrant World of Digital Signage

InfoComm 2023 (opens in new tab), June 10-16 (exhibits 14-16) in Orlando, FL, will present a wide-ranging digital signage program, featuring in-depth workshops, the D=SIGN conference, show floor tours, and networking mixer at Vū Orlando.

“InfoComm is the premier trade show for the digital signage community,” said Rochelle Richardson, CEM, senior vice president of expositions and events, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “At the show, you’ll learn from the top minds in the digital signage space, see solutions up close, and build professional connections to help you build a winning digital signage strategy.”

Networking Not to Miss

The Sixteen:Nine Digital Signage Networking Mixer, hosted by AVIXA (opens in new tab) will bring together integrators, designers, content creators, and other members of the digital signage community on the evening of Tuesday, June 13. This special event takes place at the ultimate digital signage destination, Vū Orlando, which features a 155' x 26' immersive LED Volume, one of the largest permanent volumes in the United States.

Learn with the Experts

The D=SIGN conference, produced in partnership with the Digital Signage Federation, takes place on June 13 through 15, and will examine the solutions, innovations, and big ideas around digital signage.

The D=SIGN session “Is Your Legacy Digital Signage Network Ready for an Upgrade? (opens in new tab)” will explore various pain points for network operators and strategies to approach the inevitable reality of upgrading a dated system, how to navigate the process, and how to identify cost considerations for a reasonable solution. On Tuesday, June 13, join this discussion with Heather Best from Diversified, Filipe Ho from Google, Pamela Lobaton of Spectrio, and Lance Hutchinson from Alpha Video and Audio.

On Wednesday, June 14, the D=SIGN session “Touchdown! Interactive Branding Across Sports and Stadiums (opens in new tab)” will explore how sports organizations are using new visual technologies to transform the fan experience, amplify brand awareness, and cast a new spin on team history. The session features Peter Beck from Forty Nine Degrees, Steve Bayer of Daktronics, Ryan Lenocker from the Dallas Cowboys Football Club, and Lee Summers from Creative Realities.

On Wednesday, June 14, Florian Rothberg of Invidis Consulting will host the Market Insights Lunch: Digital Signage (opens in new tab). He will share exclusive market data from Invidis covering global trends and drivers, and their impact on the North American digital signage market. He’ll also discuss how multi-channel retail, sustainability, AI, and the experience economy are shaping digital signage solutions.

The D=SIGN conference is sponsored by Google and Samsung. View the full conference schedule (opens in new tab).

Alan Brawn, CTS, and Jonathan Brawn, CTS, of Brawn Consulting will lead the full-day workshop “Digital Signage Certified Expert (DSCE) (opens in new tab),” on Sunday, June 11. This workshop takes a business-oriented approach that allows attendees to master the formulas for successfully planning a digital signage network, including design, hardware and software selection, deployment, content creation, and ROI/ROO for digital signage rollouts. They’ll also host the full-day workshop “Digital Content & Media Expert (DCME) (opens in new tab)” on Monday, June 12. This workshop examines the impact and relevance of content, emphasizing the need to begin by clearly articulating the objectives. The workshop will review examples of the costs of content production, and various options for outsourcing.

For view full schedule of the digital signage program, visit www.infocommshow.org/event-info/digital-signage (opens in new tab). In addition, the Technology Innovation Stage (booth 2260) will host free presentations Wednesday through Friday that will cover critical pro AV topics, including trends in digital signage.

On the Trade Show Floor

The InfoComm 2023 trade show floor will feature a digital signage pavilion showcasing content creation and digital signage software, direct-view LED displays, projection technology, and much more. Join fellow AV education professionals to take digital signage-focused tours of the show floor from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14 and Thursday, June 15. The tours will provide an overview of the equipment, technologies, and considerations critical to ensuring a successful digital signage strategy. In addition, the Digital Signage Federation will have a presence on the show floor at booth 409.