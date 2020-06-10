Renkus-Heinz Launches Iconyx Compact Series

The What: Renkus-Heinz has launched the Iconyx Compact Series, which is designed to bring the flexibility of the Iconyx to a smaller footprint array.

Renkus-Heinz Iconyx Compact Series. (Image credit: Renkus-Heinz)

The What Else: The Iconyx Compact Series brings performance and directivity to spaces where even the classic Iconyx arrays might be too large. The narrow cabinet disappears into nearly any venue, while the vertical directivity can help penetrate challenging acoustics, making the performance of beam-steered line arrays available to even the most architecturally sensitive spaces.

An all-new, 12-channel digital amplifier powers 12, 3-inch full-range, high sensitivity, treated paper cone drivers. With an amplifier and DSP channel for each driver, the flexibility of Iconyx is now available in a package nearly 40 percent smaller than the classic Iconyx.

The Bottom Line: The Renkus-Heinz Iconyx Compact Series B fills a need for integrators seeking integration options for medium-sized installations common in houses of worship, corporate, transportation, education, and government. the ICC12/3 offerings are shipping immediately out of Renkus-Heinz California headquarters.