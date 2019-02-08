RCI Custom Earns ISO 9001: 2015 Certification

RCI Custom Products has received ISO 9001:2015 certification from Intertek. The certification was provided Dec. 12, 2018.

"RCI has been extremely fortunate to have a group of dedicated employees who saw certification as an opportunity to improve operational efficiency and produce better custom products." said Doug Macuch, president and founder of RCI Custom Products. "Our ultimate objective is to see that the effort translates into improved global competitiveness for RCI."

RCI has provided connectivity products for professional AV, broadcast and IT installers for over 30 years, and is the owner of the trademarked PanelBuilder SE panel design application.

"It has been a goal of ours to have our quality management system recognized by an international authority, and Intertek has done that by certifying RCI Custom as ISO9001:2015 compliant," said Macuch. "That said, certification is simply recognition of the culture we have worked so hard to create here at RCI. The effort put forth by the entire RCI team on an everyday basis is what this really represents. As anyone that creates custom work can tell you, it isn't as easy as it may look."