QSC Joins Microsoft Teams Device Certification Program

QSC has joined the Microsoft Teams Device Certification Program and is working toward completing specific solution certifications aimed at further empowering effective meetings and collaboration with Microsoft Teams Rooms and the Q-SYS Ecosystem in larger, more complex room types.

“The Q-SYS Ecosystem has always provided solutions for audio, video, and control for a multitude of installations and room types; however, it has become critical to our customers to bring the full potential of Microsoft Teams Rooms to these installations,” said Jason Moss, vice president of alliances and market development, QSC. “We are thrilled to work with Microsoft to deliver tremendous customer experiences for Microsoft Teams to high-value spaces like all-hands, divisible, and training rooms along with specific needs for market verticals that require advanced audio, video, and control options.”

“Microsoft Teams Rooms are deployed in an ever-growing variety of meeting spaces,” said Albert Kooiman, director of Microsoft Teams devices partner engineering and certification. “The addition of QSC to the Microsoft Teams Certification Program will enable our mutual customers to create tailored, premium AV experiences powered by Microsoft Teams.”