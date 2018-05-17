QSC Founders Receive AVIXA's 2018 Adele De Berri Pioneer Award

QSC's founders—Pat Quilter, Barry Andrews, and John Andrews—were named this year’s recipients of the prestigious Adele De Berri Pioneer of AV Award from AVIXA.

Each year AVIXA recognizes outstanding AV professionals for their contributions to the industry. The Adele de Berri award champions AV and information communications industries by recognizing pioneers who have made scientific breakthroughs resulting in new AV technology that impacts our industry.

“In QSC’s first 50 years in business, Pat, Barry, and John built a legacy in our industry with powerful, bulletproof, and intuitive technologies,” said Joe Pham, president and CEO, QSC and vice chairman of AVIXA Board of Directors. “In addition to our ground-breaking innovation in live sound, systems, and cinema, QSC has always focused on staying close to its customers. Our founders laid these principles as the bedrock of our organization. It pushed QSC to evolve from an early pioneer in power amplifiers into a leader delivering sophisticated digital audio, video, and control solutions for a wide range of applications.”

“We are thrilled to receive this award from AVIXA and very appreciative of the recognition,” said Quilter, founder and chairman of the board, QSC. “Our story has never been one of skyrocketing success but of consistency and passion. Part of our hallmark was the ability to have a vision and to keep investing in the future. It has been an honor transitioning our legacy to the current leadership team at QSC, and a pleasure to watch the company continue to grow and help shape the future of the industry.”

QSC founders will receive the Adele De Berri award during the AVIXA awards ceremony at InfoComm 2018 on Wednesday June 6 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Center Stage (Booth N1646).