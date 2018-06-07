QSC Expands Reach of Q-SYS Platform With Global Caché Partnership

QSC and Global Caché announced a partnership that enables the Q-SYS Platform from QSC to easily control Global Caché iTach devices and GC-100 Network Adapters, as well as a connection to its Control Tower IR cloud database. Through these co-developed plugins, integrators can bridge the networking gap to IR devices by bringing software-based network control to over 200,000 non-networked IR devices via the Q-SYS Platform, and placing any of these controls onto native Q-SYS touch screen controllers.

The plug-ins will be showcased at InfoComm 2018 booth N634.

Global Caché's GC 100 network adapters

“The Q-SYS Platform is built around an open standard infrastructure, which has allowed us to advance our integrated control engine to connect to virtually any third-party end point with an available API,” said Greg Mattson, product manager for installed systems, QSC. “The new full-featured Scripting Engine and User Control Interface (UCI) Editor offers opportunities for third-party device integration with advanced customization capabilities for all levels of programmers and integrators. This partnership with Global Caché is a testament to the power of an IT-based platform and opens the realm of possibility for Q-SYS users to control hundreds of thousands of non-networked devices.”

“QSC and Global Caché share the same philosophy of providing simple and scalable technology on an open system allowing for easy integration of our solutions into any environment,” said Robin Ford, co-founder and vice president of business development for Global Caché. “We see boundless potential in the Q-SYS Platform as the industry moves toward a software-driven AV ecosystems, and believe the Global Caché solutions are in lock-step alignment with those goals. We are very excited to partner with QSC to provide end users a cost-effective, simple way to take advantage of their connected environments.”

The Global Caché iTach plugins allow Q-SYS to control the iTach family of products, which includes a choice of wireless or wired connectivity to IR, serial and contact closure equipment. Similarly with the GC-100 plugins, users can connect to the most commonly used systems such as security, lighting and TV’s so they can easily be managed and accessed via the Q-SYS Platform. With the Control Tower IR Database plugin, Q-SYS users can import IR codesets from Global Caché’s unique and extensive online database for use with associated hardware in a Q-SYS environment.