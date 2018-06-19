QSC Adds Automatic Microphone Mixing to TouchMix-30 Pro

QSC has added Automatic Microphone Mixing (Auto Mix) to the company’s TouchMix-30 Pro digital mixer. Providing two independent processors available to all of the mixer’s 24 mic/line inputs, the Auto Mix function delivers advanced gain sharing capabilities to audio professionals for applications such as conferences, presentations, panel discussions, and theatrical sound reinforcement.

QSC's TouchMix-30 Pro

“The TouchMix-30 Pro is fast-becoming the go-to portable digital mixer for audio professionals in a diverse set of applications from stage to studio to conference and ballroom,” said Gerry Tschetter, QSC vice president of product development. “Since its introduction, QSC has continued to further enhance the mixer’s capabilities well beyond customers’ original expectations and we have done so each time as an added-value, no-cost upgrade. Auto Mix has been on our customers’ wish list for some time and we are pleased to be able to provide them with this capability.”

The TouchMix-30 Pro Automatic Microphone Mixing feature is a component of the latest firmware upgrade, Version 1.3, available as a free download at QSC.com.