Q-SYS Introduces SPA-Q Series Network Amplifiers—Facts and Features

Q-SYS (opens in new tab) introduced the SPA-Q Series network amplifiers, which delivers rightsized amplification while adding audio/control I/O options to support a wide range of spaces. The SPA-Q Series joins a host of other Q-SYS products (including the QIO Series network I/O expanders and Q-SYS Feature and Scaling licenses) that pair perfectly with smaller Q-SYS Cores (such as the Q-SYS Core Nano), allowing you to decouple the I/O from the processor for an unmatched degree of customization and scalability.

The convection-cooled Q-SYS SPA-Q 100-2f (two channel x 60 W) and Q-SYS SPA-Q 200-4f (four channel x 60 W) amplifiers provide bidirectional GPIO for control and two onboard software-definable flex channels (either mic/line inputs or line outputs), giving integrators the greatest amount of flexibility for I/O and control at the periphery of the system.

Ideal for smaller spaces, both models are half-rack, 1RU and deliver clean sound and performance without overpowering the space. In addition, they include hardware for multiple mounting options allowing for flexible placement.

“Our customers were in need of a flexible, high-value end point that was more than just a basic amplifier solution,” said Daniel Saenz, amplifier and loudspeaker product manager, Q-SYS. “In fact, this type of product was the most request portfolio addition by our own communities for developers. As native Q-SYS Products, SPA-Q harnesses the power of the Q-SYS OS to deliver as much value as possible in an I/O-enabled network amplifier plus provides the right amount of power for those smaller, high-impact spaces.”