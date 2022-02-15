PTAB Upholds ClearOne Patent Relating to BMA Innovations

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) yesterday issued a final written decision in case no. PGR2020-00079 confirming the patentability of all claims of U.S. Patent No. 10,728,653 (the "'653 Patent") owned by ClearOne Inc. Shortly after the '653 patent issued in mid-2020, Shure Incorporated initiated the case, but the PTAB rejected every one of Shure's seven challenges.

The '653 Patent covers aspects of ClearOne's innovations in beamforming microphone arrays (BMAs). Specifically, the '653 Patent relates to "a ceiling tile combined with [a] beamforming microphone array" that includes acoustic echo cancellation and "adaptive acoustic processing that automatically adjusts to a room configuration."

"Shure's strategy backfired," said ClearOne president and CEO Zee Hakimoglu. "The PTAB found that the claims of the '653 Patent are clear, broad, well described and enabled, and represent non-obvious improvements over earlier technology."

In an earlier legal dispute, first the PTAB in case no. IPR2017-01785 and then the U.S. Court of Appeals of the Federal Circuit in case no. 201901755 rejected Shure's attempt to invalidate ClearOne's U.S. Patent No. 9,264,553, which covers aspects of ClearOne's revolutionary innovations in beamforming microphone arrays.