Promoting the AV Industry at the ALSD 2019 Conference and Tradeshow

AVIXA continued its AV evangelism tour with a stop at the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) Conference and Tradeshow in Chicago, IL this week.

Brad Grimes of AVIXA speaking at the 2019 ALSD event. (Image credit: Narin Nara)

“We think the time is right to approach technology in new and creative ways,” said Brad Grimes, senior director of communications, AVIXA, told a room full of stadium executives.

Over two days, Grimes will moderate four different panels at the conference, all focused on how stadiums, arenas, and the like can use AV to enhance the fan experience.

In addition to the sessions moderated by Grimes, several professional AV manufacturers—like Bose, Premier Mounts, and SNA Displays—exhibited on the ALSD tradeshow floor.

(Image credit: Future)

“Exhibiting at ALSD gives us a new vertical market filled with top-level executives that are looking to build immersive experiences for their fans,” said Brandon Breznick, assistant communications manager, Premier Mounts. “When we make the AV industry visible to stadium executives, we can ensure AV gets discussed early in the design process.”

To learn more about the 2019 ALSD event, visit https://alsd.com/content/alsd-conference-and-tradeshow.