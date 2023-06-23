Pro AV People on the Move at PPDS, USSI Global, Lightware, and More

Now that InfoComm 2023 has passed, let's look at some big Pro AV news this past week you may have missed.

Meet the New PPDS Regional Manager

(Image credit: PPDS)

PPDS has added experienced AV sales specialist, Tom Novotny, to its North America hospitality team. Adding more than 20 years of hospitality experience, Novotny will play a crucial role in PPDS accelerated growth ambitions in North America.

Based in Chicago, Novotny’s responsibilities include working with PPDS expanding hospitality sales channel (resellers, integrators, and franchise owners), driving sales in the East Coast region, and communicating the exceptional benefits of Philips professional TVs (including Philips MediaSuite), as well as digital signage and direct view LED solutions for hospitality, and complementary software.

“I am thrilled to join the PPDS hospitality team and to be part of what is truly an exciting time for Philips MediaSuite in the North American hospitality industry," Novotny said. "This is an incredible team with a product that addresses exactly what guests want in an in-room entertainment solution; the ability to cast their own content from their device. This team has already accomplished so much, you can see how well they work together, and I could immediately tell it was a team I wanted to be a part of. Casting definitely remains the future for hotel TVs, and I am looking forward to working with the team to bring the benefits of this quality solution even further into the market.”

USSI Global Promotes Dan Roberts to Chief Financial Officer

(Image credit: USSI Global)

USSI Global has promoted Dan Roberts to chief financial officer (CFO) effective immediately. His promotion follows five years as vice president of accounting and finance, a period over which USSI Global revenues doubled with the help of his vision and leadership. Roberts will continue to report to CEO David Christiano, with his focus shifting from daily financial operations to executive management and strategic growth initiatives.

Roberts brings 35 years of business finance and management experience to his new role. Beginning his career with Ernst and Young as a client-facing manager for major corporate accounts, he later spent 20 years in senior level financial positions at companies in the manufacturing, aerospace and defense, professional services and SaaS industries including Harris Corporation and Mediaspan Group. While at Mediaspan, he took on additional leadership responsibilities across operations, sales, marketing, and product development. Roberts was instrumental in transitioning the company’s business model from transaction-based software sales to lucrative SaaS solutions, resulting in the successful sale of the MediaSpan business to private equity investors.

Roberts will leverage his past experiences and strategic vision to drive continued business growth and future direction as USSI Global’s CFO. That includes expanding the company’s international business and developing stronger visibility in growth markets for the company’s broadcast, digital signage, and consumer electronics and repair businesses. He will also evaluate acquisitions that complement USSI Global’s existing business operations and establish a foundation for expansion into new industries.

“USSI Global has experienced impressive growth over the past several years, with the elasticity to scale and be responsive to existing customer needs as well as new opportunities,” said Roberts. “What we do really well is effectively apply our talents and processes to varied business needs, which creates exciting opportunities for the company and the people who work here. That means being at the forefront of emerging businesses that include electric vehicle charging, digital menu board systems and low-earth orbit satellites, all of which USSI Global can uniquely project-manage for major clients from conception to completion. My main goal is to help USSI Global continue to achieve organic and strategic business growth, both domestically and worldwide, through well-planned and well-executed initiatives.”

Lightware Promotes Senior Executives to Lead Growth in the United States and Americas Region

(Image credit: LIghtware)

Lightware Visual Engineering has promoted of Jason Tirado as chief executive officer of Lightware U.S. and Clint Hoffman to the role of president of Lightware Americas. Under their leadership, Lightware will consolidate its position in the United States and the entire Americas region with a greater focus on growth after a hugely successful 2022 and an incredible start in 2023.

Tirado joined Lightware Visual Engineering in 2017. He built the existing team and oversaw the organization’s development, building the foundation of Lightware’s regional success. In his new role, Tirado will have complete responsibility for the daily operations and business of the United States. Tirado will direct the day-to-day operations for the Lightware U.S. sales office to continue the phenomenal growth and sales success. Tirado brings a wealth of success in sales, operations, management and business development. With nearly 25 years of experience, Tirado has worked with RGB Spectrum, Crestron Electronics, and AMX.

Additionally, Lightware has promoted Clint Hoffman to president of Lightware Americas. In August 2022, Lightware appointed Hoffman as vice president of business development for the Americas. In his new position, Hoffman will be responsible for sales, operations and organization development in the Americas region. He will work closely with Tirado in the United States while simultaneously building and executing a plan for further growth of the Lightware brand in Canada and Latin America. Hoffman has over 35 years of success in sales, marketing, operations, and product development in the professional AV industry. In his new role, Hoffman will be responsible for ensuring the continued growth of Lightware in the entire Americas region. As president of Lightware Americas, Hoffman will work directly with Lightware’s headquarters and management team.

The Farm Expands Leadership Team by Adding AV Industry Veteran Steve Kawasaki

(Image credit: The Farm)

The Farm today announces the addition of Steve Kawasaki to the company’s leadership team. In this role, Kawasaki becomes part of the group of industry leaders responsible for fueling the company’s growth.

“Steve and I have been associates as well as friends for many years,” said CEO and founder of The Farm, John Hood. “Our company has finally reached a stage where we can truly benefit from his talent and experience. Steve is the piece of the puzzle we’ve been missing and will give us the ability to serve our largest partners at scale. On top of that, he is one good-looking dude.”

Prior to joining The Farm, Kawasaki held sales management and leadership roles with audio manufacturers Biamp, Symetrix, Loud Audio, integrator AVI-SPL, and broadcast distributor, BSW. Kawasaki began his multi-decade career in the recording studio and live sound.

JVC Professional Video Appoints Kelli Matthews as Marketing Manager

(Image credit: JVC Professional Video)

JVC Professional Video recently welcomed Kelli Matthews to its team. An experienced B2B publicist, Matthews will serve as the brand’s Marketing Manager, tasked with developing, implementing and executing marketing strategies for JVC, to maximize the brand’s presence in the rapidly expanding AV industry.

Matthews joins JVC from Konica Minolta Sensing Americas, where she held dual roles as marketing specialist and trade show manager. With Konica, Matthews provided support for the company’s social media, website, PR, digital and advertising initiatives, along with trade show and event management. Prior to her time with Konica, Matthews worked in various sales and marketing positions for the Drew Marine Division of Ashland Chemical, as well as Vuarnet and Liz Claiborne.

Matthews graduated from Rutgers University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing, and later from William Paterson University, where she earned her MBA. She is experienced in developing and maintaining marketing materials and coordinating content for social media, advertising, blog and design needs. Matthews will call on her background to help strengthen JVC’s presence throughout the U.S. and Latin America.