Pro AV Newsmakers: DPA Microphones and 3 More Acquisitions to Know

The new year has been quite busy in the world of Pro AV. Before we get to the people movers and new partnerships, let's get caught up on some big acquisitions you may have missed.

DPA Microphones Acquires Austrian Audio

DPA Microphones has acquired the majority share of Vienna-based Austrian Audio. Founded in 2017 by former AKG Vienna employees, Austrian Audio builds on that heritage to deliver high-quality audio products.

Leveraging over 350 years of combined engineering experience, the mission of the Austrian Audio team is to “Make Passion Heard.” This is accomplished by developing and producing innovative microphones, headphones and audio tools while maintaining a strong connection to the brand’s deep acoustical heritage.

Austrian Audio caught the attention of DPA Microphones with its fast-growing brand, highly skilled team of dedicated engineers and product portfolio that complements DPA’s offerings perfectly. DPA has several Miniature Microphone categories while Austrian Audio has a strong offering of Large Diaphragm Microphones. Both companies address the high end of the market, with DPA positioned at the very top and Austrian Audio offering a wider span in its product range.

In other acquisition news:

AVI Systems is starting the New Year with a new acquisition. It will acquire AVCON, a systems integration firm that designs, installs, and maintains AVL technologies for companies, houses of worship, and other organizations. The acquisition will close on Jan. 15 and will include transitioning all AVCON employees to AVI Systems. Read all the details here.

On New Year’s Day, Houston-based LD Systems celebrated its 50th anniversary and took a significant step toward securing its next 50 years, as it was acquired by the Clair Global Group. Get caught up with SCN's coverage here.

Systems integrator Xpect Solutions, which has been delivering IT and physical security solutions to federal agencies for more than 20 years, recently announced its acquisition of GovDefender, which is known for systems modernization as well as enterprise IT web, mobile, and application development. Here are the details.

Now, onto the latest Pro AV news.

People News

ACT Entertainment Marks Two Promotions

ACT Entertainment is marking two promotions and a retirement in the company’s technical service department. CTO Mario Collazo retires from the firm while Ryan Kanarek has been promoted to director of technical services and Dustin Barnes has been elevated to the role of software support manager.

Collazo retired after 29 years of service at ACT Entertainment; he joined ACT in 1996 and became CTO three years ago. One of the company’s longest tenured employees, Collazo leaves in place a roster of experienced technical personnel who ensure that ACT’s service and support will continue to be best in class.

Barnes, who joined ACT in August 2021 to bolster the team’s grandMA3 software support and has more recently become a zactrack product specialist, steps into the software support manager post previously held by Kanarek.

AVPro Global Appoints Loel Wheeler as VP of Sales for Murideo

AVPro Global has appointment of Loel Wheeler as VP of sales for Murideo, the company's test and measurement tools division. This strategic move aims to expand AVPro's global reach in high-performance electrical test equipment designed for professional use in the audio/video industry. In his new role, Wheeler reports directly to Mike Detmer, AVPro's COO, overseeing the worldwide expansion of Murideo products, including the latest innovative STIX Ecosystem of compact signal transmission and data reception verification devices.

Wheeler brings two decades of sales experience in video testing and audio/video connectivity to his new position, holding certifications such as CTS, ISF, ISF-C, HAA, and DSCE. His expertise in the field is expected to drive Murideo's growth and solidify its position as a leading provider of advanced testing tools for the audio/video calibration and installation markets.

Jim Lien Joins BARNFIND-USA

Jim Lien has joined BARNFIND-USA as its new leader, stepping into the role of VP marketing and administration.



Lien brings a wealth of experience to this position. With over 40 years in the broadcast and audiovisual industries, his broad knowledge base spans video engineering, production, satellite transmission, system integration, and project management. Over the years, he has held roles in sales and marketing with companies such as Grass Valley, Snell & Wilcox, Leitch, Christie Digital, Harmonic, and Toner Cable, to name a few.

Daktronics Welcomes George Muench to Sales Team

Daktronics welcomed George Muench to the Daktronics sales team to serve sign company partners, organizations, billboard owners, and schools within central Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, including Madison, Wausau, and Fox Valley. He will work with customers to understand their needs and provide the proper digital LED solutions and services for high schools, out of home and commercial on premise markets.

Muench has experience in both manufacturing and sales. He worked in sales at a construction supplies company, communicating with vendors and managing stock and supply. Previously, he has held several positions working in packaging and manufacturing. Most recently, he worked in Daktronics Sports Marketing, helping schools generate revenue through advertising on their video displays.

EMG/Gravity Media Appoints Narinder Ball as Technology Director

EMG / Gravity Media has appointed Narinder Ball as technology director. In her role, Narinder will be responsible for overseeing the company’s technology strategy, driving innovation, and leading its technical teams to deliver cutting-edge solutions that support EMG / Gravity Media's continued growth and success.

Narinder brings over 25 years of experience in the tech industry, having previously held various leadership positions at the BBC, where she was instrumental in leading the technical aspects across many of the most high-profile sporting events including Wimbledon, the FA Cup and the London Marathon to name a few. She also oversaw complex workflows for major events such as the Commonwealth and Olympic Games.

Her deep expertise in remote production workflows, broadcast infrastructure, connectivity solutions and an appreciation of changing consumer trends along with a proven track record of leading high-performing teams will play a pivotal role in advancing EMG / Gravity Media's technological capabilities.

Marko Jovanović Joins the International Team at IAG

Wharfedale Pro welcomed Marko Jovanović to their International 'Application and Solutions' team. Based in China, Jovanović supports local customers while contributing to the team's global strength.

Jovanović has extensive experience as a live sound engineer, specializing in FOH and stage monitor mixing for events and festivals in Eastern Europe before continuing his career in China since 2015. His expertise in live sound engineering not only includes system design for large-scale events but also encompasses his role as Head of Dept for the world's largest immersive audio system in Shanghai. He also brings R&D experience, having developed professional audio and consumer devices like live PA systems and studio monitors.

Nureva Welcomes Rob Abbott and James Rempel

Nureva recently made two promotions to key executive positions as part of its growth strategy to expand market presence and deliver greater value to customers worldwide.

Rob Abbott has been appointed EVP, products and strategy, moving from his previous role as VP, products, which he had held since 2016. In his new position, Abbott is focusing on driving Nureva’s top-line growth through strategic initiatives and increased engagement with end users. He is leveraging his extensive product leadership experience to help further align Nureva’s offerings with the evolving needs of customers in corporate and higher education environments globally, while envisioning innovative products that redefine collaboration with ease of use and simplicity in larger spaces. Rob will also continue overseeing technical support and training, reinforcing Nureva’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Additionally, James Rempel has been promoted to VP, products, after serving as Nureva’s director of products since 2018. James brings deep expertise in product management, positioning and pricing, along with significant experience in engaging analysts and promoting Nureva’s solutions to global audiences. In his new role, James takes on expanded responsibilities to drive product innovation, ensuring Nureva’s solutions remain well positioned to meet the growing demand for flexible, high-performance audio solutions.

SMPTE Names Sally-Ann D’Amato to Lead as Executive Director

SMPTE welcomed Sally-Ann D’Amato as executive director. D’Amato formally began this new role on Dec. 18, 2024, after acting as interim executive director since October.

D'Amato joined the SMPTE family in 2001, working as an administrative assistant. She was promoted to executive assistant in 2003, and again promoted to director of operations in 2005. In 2016, she became director of events and governance liaison. In this role, she was responsible for planning and executing events and was also responsible for working with the board on issues of Society governance and board activities. In October 2024, she became the interim executive director.

During her time at SMPTE, D’Amato helped enact the current bylaws and operations manuals. She also has been responsible for producing the Media Technology Summit since 2005, and even produced a virtual version of the event during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also produced the SMPTE centennial celebration in 2016 and incorporates her creativity by writing songs for and performing in many of the events she works on.

Company News

Atlona Partners with Midwest AV

Atlona has announced Midwest AV as its latest manufacturer’s representative for the Midwest region including Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota, effective immediately. Based in Illinois, Midwest AV will drive Atlona’s presence in the education and corporate verticals across the Midwest region by bringing Atlona’s collaboration, connectivity and control products to a broader spectrum of systems integrators and end users.

Midwest AV’s philosophy centers on cultivating meaningful, relationship-driven partnerships as an independent manufacturer’s representative firm. The company takes a proactive, front-and-center approach with its clients and partners, and its relationship with Atlona is no exception.

EAW Opens New HQ in Massachusetts

Eastern Acoustic Works has opened its new headquarters in Franklin, MA. The facility marks a significant milestone in the company’s legacy, reinforcing its commitment to serving the diverse needs of the live sound and installation markets.

Located just 45 minutes from Boston and 30 minutes from Providence, RI, the new 56,000-square-foot standalone building consolidates all EAW operations, advancing the company’s efficiency. The facility includes 32,000 square feet dedicated to production and warehousing, as well as 6,000 square feet of engineering lab space. There are also additional areas for offices and technical service and support, plus a 3,000-square-foot indoor training and demo space and an expansive outdoor demo space.

The enhanced engineering lab space builds on EAW’s legacy of precision testing. “The high ceiling in our acoustics lab, known historically as the ‘PIT lab,’ allows us to measure lower frequencies and provide greater resolution at all frequencies,” explained Geoff McKinnon, senior director of engineering at EAW. “On-site product development and testing strengthens our ability to deliver superior sounding solutions.”

EAW's indoor training and demo space supports classroom-style customer education and will host a video production studio to accommodate virtual training. Two expansive outdoor demo spaces, including a 175-foot throw area and a 300-foot throw area, are supported by 40-foot scaffold towers and rigging that can showcase loudspeaker systems in real-world conditions.

The modernized warehouse and production areas are equipped with advanced systems and infrastructure, enabling faster lead times for customizable products, including color options. “Streamlined logistics and improved production capabilities translate directly into exceeding customer expectations for quality and response times,” said TJ Smith, president of EAW. “The best part of the new headquarters is that the proximity of all departments fosters closer interaction and communication.”

LG Introduces 'LG Schools' Technology Program

LG Electronics USA is launching “LG Schools,” a new ambassador program offering commercial display technology for schools to test, learn, and deploy. Expanding on the LG program designed to meet the needs of educators seeking the best ways to use technology in their curriculum, the LG Schools program will showcase best practices in advancing learning, gather valuable feedback to enhance future solutions and develop demonstration sites for schools outside of the program to visit in order to experience the technology firsthand.

Designated LG Schools, working with LG, can decide which technology best suits their present and future requirements, whether that’s LG CreateBoard digital whiteboards, commercial-grade LED displays, or even LG UltraGear monitors in an eSports demo suite to drive engagement and encourage student attendance. Once individual requirements and implementation plans are finalized, and the product request has been approved by LG with follow-up training, the LG Schools program enables the release of the technology to be used and evaluated by the school.

Listen Technologies Partners with Image Marketing West

Listen Technologies has partnered with manufacturer representative firm Image Marketing West to bring Listen Technologies’ audio solutions to customers and end users in Northern California, Northern Nevada, the Pacific Northwest, Alaska, and Hawaii.

Image Marketing West will sell and recommend Listen Technologies’ full suite of audio solutions, including Ampetronic Hearing Loops, ListenIR, ListenRF, ListenTALK, and its audio over Wi-Fi-based assistive listening system, ListenWIFI. Image Marketing West will also sell Auri, an Auracast broadcast audio-based assistive listening system that Listen Technologies co-developed with Ampetronic.

Introducing Need Technologies

Introducing Need Technologies, an audiovisual physical security and telecom system integration company founded by industry veteran Charles Freedman. The company has officially launched, as well as its website with a tagline that encapsulates its client-first approach, “We listen to what you want, and guide you to what you need.” Need Technologies aims to enhance how businesses and organizations connect with and leverage technology solutions with its people-first approach.

The culmination of over three decades of industry experience, Need Technologies is the embodiment of Freedman’s lifelong passion for leveraging technology to create meaningful connections. With a career spanning roles at global AV resellers and manufacturers, Freedman has honed a philosophy centered around trust, integrity, and inclusivity. His guiding principle, that tech should serve people, underscores the company’s mission to deliver solutions that prioritize people above all else.

Need Technologies offers a suite of services designed to provide seamless, frictionless experiences that enhance environments.

SC&T Achieves ISO 9001 Certification

SC&T has successfully obtained ISO 9001 certification. This accomplishment underscores our unwavering dedication to quality management and customer satisfaction. What is ISO 9001? ISO 9001 is an internationally recognized standard for Quality Management Systems (QMS), established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Achieving ISO 9001 certification signifies that SC&T's products and services meet internationally recognized quality standards. We remain dedicated to providing exceptional CCTV and ProAV transmission equipment and will persistently refine our processes to ensure every customer experiences the highest level of service.

Pro AV Around the Globe