Clair Global Acquires LD Systems

On New Year’s Day, Houston-based LD Systems celebrated its 50th anniversary and took a significant step toward securing its next 50 years, as it was acquired by the Clair Global Group.

With additional offices in San Antonio and Austin, LD Systems provides AVL production services and installed solutions serving the U.S. market and beyond. The new partnership honors the legacy of LD Systems while providing the resources and shared vision to ensure its continued growth and success.

“We were impressed with LD’s caring culture, long-term client relationships, and their commitment to quality, and that standard of unwavering service and excellence will continue with us,” said Troy Clair, CEO, Clair Global. “The shared vision is exciting as we continue to think globally but build locally.”

From its founding in 1975—when two college students rented professional sound equipment out of a garage—to its current team of experts working on RodeoHouston, Lollapalooza, and other notable projects, LD Systems has established itself as a well-respected technology provider in the live events industry. The company also offers design and full systems integration throughout the United States.

“With this union, Clair will provide a good home for the full offering of our services,” said Rob McKinley, co-founder and general manager, LD Systems. “We’re thrilled to be expanding the depth of our resources, securing the future of LD Systems, and ensuring our ability to service clients for the long haul through this exciting collaboration.”

“Rob is continuing the legacy he started,” Clair said. “LD is in this for the long run, and so are we. We’ll continue to serve all clients with the same culture of care that they would expect.”

“Our expertise aligns perfectly with the markets where Clair Global is engaged in creating exceptional experiences,” added Tony Carey, director of business development, LD Systems. "We’ll continue focusing on what we do best while embracing the growth opportunities that come with greater collaboration and shared expertise."