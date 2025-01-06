New Year's Acquisition: AVI Systems to Add AVCON

AVI Systems is starting the New Year with a new acquisition. Today, the company announced it will acquire Cary, NC-based AVCON, a systems integration firm that designs, installs, and maintains AVL technologies for companies, houses of worship, and other organizations. The acquisition will close on Jan. 15 and will include transitioning all AVCON employees to AVI Systems.

“AVCON’s founder, Frank Yarborough, has built an incredible company with a stellar reputation for audiovisual design and support,” said Jeff Stoebner, CEO of AVI Systems. “The alignment between AVI and AVCON is quite remarkable in that both organizations strive to be a trusted advisor to each customer we serve. I look forward to having Frank and his team become employee-owners at AVI Systems and help us continue our growth trajectory.”

AVCON was established in 1997. Yarborough focused on building a team of experts who share in a commitment to understand each customer’s goals, vision and environment—and to guarantee a successful outcome with each engagement.

“What’s made AVCON great is our individual relationships with our customers, from the sales team to the expert installers who represent us on site,” said Yarborough. “That’s why I’m so excited about joining AVI Systems. Our two entities strive to always do what’s best for the customer, and that’s a market-leading differentiator.”

Since 2022, AVI has established itself in several new Eastern U.S. markets including Massachusetts, New York, Washington, DC, and most recently Tennessee and Florida. AVI will maintain the AVCON office location to serve customers in North and South Carolina as well as Southern Virginia. The company also serves as the Regional Business Unit in the United States for GPA, which enables AVI to serve large, multinational organizations that have operations around the world.