Xpect Solutions Acquires GovDefender

Systems integrator Xpect Solutions, which has been delivering IT and physical security solutions to federal agencies for more than 20 years, recently announced its acquisition of GovDefender, which is known for systems modernization as well as enterprise IT web, mobile, and application development. The strategic acquisition enhances Xpect Solutions’ ability to provide technology solutions for federal law enforcement and national security customers.

Founded by solutions architect Josh Baze, GovDefender develops secure digital media intake solutions that enable the rapid processing of public-submitted digital content, allowing federal agencies to solve crimes faster. GovDefender is comprised of a close-knit team of subject matter experts, all of which are known for their deep customer engagement and ability to identify and address gaps in enterprise IT environments.

“This acquisition represents a significant milestone for Xpect Solutions,” said Yusuf Abdul-Salaam, CEO of Xpect Solutions. “Josh Baze and his team’s visionary methodology transcends industries and challenges, offering a universal framework that transforms any system into a seamless, future-ready operation. Together, we’ll equip federal law enforcement and national security agencies with the confidence to test innovation with minimal risk and embrace the changes necessary to navigate an ever-evolving threat landscape, ensuring they remain one step ahead.”

“I’m incredibly excited about this partnership,” said Baze. “Having worked with Xpect Solutions’ executive leadership team for over 15 years, I’ve seen their dedication to mission success, transparency, and customer focus firsthand. Partnering with a company that shares our values and commitment to the mission is a tremendous opportunity for our team."

This is Xpect Solutions’ first acquisition since it was acquired by NewSpring Holdings in October. “Our government partners face increasing pressure to modernize legacy systems while integrating emerging technologies to meet evolving mission requirements,” said Chris Blahm, federal operating partner of NewSpring Holdings and board member of Xpect Solutions. “Through this transaction, we are helping our agency partners navigate this critical transition and accelerate their adoption of new technology to enable system modernization.”

Integrating GovDefender’s expertise in cloud architecture, UI/UX, security and compliance, and threat assessment with Xpect Solutions’ established reputation for tackling complex challenges will enable the combined entity to deliver end-to-end enterprise technical solutions. This includes advanced web and mobile development, modernization and governance, and secure cloud and network architecture.