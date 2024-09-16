Pro AV Newsmakers: Acquisitions, Partnerships, and People on the Move

Another week in Pro AV has passed and another acquisition made headlines, as did an LG and Mo-Sys partnership.

Convergint acquired Esscoe, a provider of mission-critical security and fire and life safety systems in the Chicago and Midwest regions, enabling Convergint to accelerate growth across the Midwestern U.S.—building on Esscoe’s long-standing reputation for delivering innovative solutions to its customers. Read the full story here.

LG Electronics acquired a stake in Mo-Sys Engineering. The strategic seed investment and partnership will expand LG Business Solution’s capabilities in the virtual production and broadcasting technology segments, enabling LG to deliver a more comprehensive lineup of sophisticated hardware and software-based solutions, according to Ki-mun Paik, SVP and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Business Solutions Company. You can read our full coverage here.

People News

Kira Baca Appointed CRO for Newly Merged Fabric x Xytech Entity

The newly combined entity of Fabric and Xytech Systems, currently known as Fabric x Xytech, appointed Kira Baca as chief revenue officer (CRO). With over 25 years of experience in the media and entertainment (M&E) services and technology sector, Baca plays a pivotal role in driving revenue strategies and spearheading growth initiatives for the combined organization.

Baca’s impressive career includes leadership roles at Technicolor Creative Services, SDI Media (now Iyuno), Sony NMS, and Rightsline, where she was instrumental in revenue growth and global expansion. Most recently, she served as chief revenue officer at Atelier Creative Technologies, where she developed a new go-to-market strategy and established the global teams for sales, business development and strategic partnership teams. Throughout her career, Baca has managed global client accounts for major entertainment companies, orchestrated international mergers, and secured transformative technology deals. In August 2023, she was appointed to the Board of Directors for Fabric and has been closely collaborating with Rob Delf and the team during their rapid growth and market expansion.

Follow-Me appoints Thijs Bruins as Global Sales Manager

Follow-Me, manufacturers of high-end performer tracking solutions for lighting, immersive audio, video mapping and stage automation applications, appointed Thijs Bruins as global sales manager.

Bruins oversees the Follow-Me global sales network, aligning existing partners, expanding the network to improve customer experience and providing a strong base for the company’s future growth. He has a wealth of technical expertise, starting out at a young age as a lighting technician and continuing to juggle this freelance work and training, Bruins moved on to the role of manager of special projects at Trekwerk, before joining TAIT as business development manager where oversaw the growth of TAIT’s presence in Europe through the pandemic.

Peter Thomsen Appointed as Commercial Director at nxtedition

nxtedition appointed of Peter Thomsen as its new commercial director. With an impressive track record in the international media industry, Thomsen brings a wealth of expertise to nxtedition.



Thomsen’s career in media technology began with NTP Technology, where he developed his technical expertise in audio solutions and broadcast infrastructure. He then transitioned to Danmon Systems where he excelled in systems integration, project management, and business development. His success in driving business growth at Danmon positioned him to lead the establishment of Qvest’s operations in the Nordics, where he played a pivotal role in expanding the company’s presence and delivering innovative media technology solutions.

RCF Appoints Manager of Installed Sound and System Designs

RCF has appointed Jim Reed to the newly created position manager of installed sound and system designs. In his new position, Jim Reed is tasked with spearheading business development in the permanent integration market sector, including working with integrators on system design, and serving as liaison between RCF’s U.S. operation and the headquarters in Italy, reinforcing the ongoing development of market-driven products for the system integration market sector.

From the start of his time with RCF in sales and products support, Reed drew upon his rich history in the audio industry working as an A1 audio technician, FOH engineer, and installation project manager for several AV companies to quickly establish himself as the lead product specialist for the U.S. With a primary focus on the installation and larger production company markets, he developed a range of training and instructional materials for RCF, including videos and in-person training seminars, covering topics from basic audio theory to comprehensive system design. His expertise extends to on-site product demonstrations and sales training seminars for some of the largest AV retailers in the U.S.

USSI Global Welcomes Christina Murgo

USSI Global has added an experienced AV and digital signage professional to its leadership team as the company prepares for business growth in a thriving industry sector. Christina Murgo joined USSI Global’s Digital Signage and Technology Group as director of sales and business development, leading a new initiative to bring the company’s enterprise-level project management model to a broader customer base.

Murgo is tasked with applying USSI Global’s proven model to meet the needs of medium-to-large digital signage networks that can benefit from a turnkey approach. That includes developing custom service plans and select value-added services that align with the capital budgets of each customer and preserve the long-term integrity of the technology and infrastructure. Murgo’s 25 years of experience across diverse roles with NEC, Scala and AVI-SPL provide the foundation for success in an exciting role.

SMPTE’s David Grindle to Conclude Term as Executive Director

David Grindle will conclude his term as the SMPTE’s executive director on Oct. 18. Grindle has served SMPTE in this role for two years, guiding its ongoing evolution and growth in supporting professionals across the industry. Collaborating with staff, volunteers, members, and the SMPTE Board of Governors, he has played a central role in making the Society more accessible and valuable to its global membership—from students and early career professionals to well-established creatives, engineers, and executives working in media and entertainment.

As executive director, Grindle led SMPTE in launching new products and educational initiatives designed to bring added benefits to both individual members and corporate partners. The Society’s achievements during his tenure include making standards and self-study courses available free on demand to members, expanding outreach to students and new entrants to the industry, amplifying the organization’s focus on global membership, introducing simpler and more flexible options for membership, and realizing cost reductions and greater operational efficiency. True to form, Grindle also inspired the Society’s members to learn how to tie a bow tie in raising money for the SMPTE Education Fund.

Through technical conferences, industry events and partnerships, and its continually expanding offering of timely educational programs and courses, SMPTE has helped a wide array of media professionals to further their knowledge and careers. To this end, notable accomplishments during Grindle’s tenure include supporting the regionalization of the various German SMPTE Student Chapters, creating a larger cohort and expanding the potential reach of each university’s program; adding Clark Atlanta University, the first HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) to join the SMPTE Student Chapter family; further augmenting the educational resources and solutions available through SMPTE Rapid Industry Solutions (RIS) initiatives; and launching training courses focused on practical knowledge for IP-based media operations.

Company News

Calrec, LAMA, Lawo, Gallery Sienna, and Telos Alliance Join the Dante Ecosystem

Audinate welcomed new cloud-based solutions from Calrec, Gallery Sienna, LAMA, Lawo, and Telos Alliance to the growing list of applications that support native Dante audio in cloud-based production workflows. The recently released SDK for Dante Connect enables software developers to build Dante audio transmission and reception natively into their cloud-based applications.

[Head in the Cloud(s)]

Calrec, Gallery Sienna, LAMA, Lawo, and Telos Alliance join the expanding ecosystem of cloud-based software applications to choose direct integration of Dante into their applications. Integrating Dante directly into cloud-based applications enables end customers to connect any existing Dante hardware or software to cloud-based software applications using Dante Connect.

These new Dante integrations give broadcasters and audio engineers a vast array of new products to choose from when building cloud-based Dante audio production workflows.

BrightSign Partners with Praevar

Praevar, a manufacturer of intelligent outdoor displays and kiosks, has partnered BrightSign. The collaboration will put BrightSign’s technology inside outdoor and semi-outdoor digital signage and digital out-of-home (OOH) displays.

Since 2016, Praevar has designed and manufactured indoor and outdoor displays for many OOH media companies. The company will combine its commercial-grade displays with the power of BrightSign’s System-on-a-Chip (SoC) solution, BrightSign Built-In. This will transform Praevar’s high-brightness Placard and Podium series displays into all-in-one visual messaging and marketing solutions that users can easily deploy and manage.

The solution meets the growing demand for smart commercial displays with built-in media playback, storage, and management capabilities. It also empowers retailers to extend marketing reach outside the physical limits of brick-and-mortar stores to windowfronts, sidewalks, concourses, and plazas of retail and mixed-use environments.

Cinegy and Scale Logic to Announce Strategic Partnership

Cinegy and Scale Logic announced a strategic partnership at IBC 2024. The two companies will be working together to extend Cinegy’s presence in the United States and elsewhere, allowing Cinegy to take advantage of Scale Logic’s technical expertise, reseller network and extensive media customer base. U.S.-based and other global customers will be able to acquire complete turnkey media solutions based on Cinegy software and the comprehensive range of hardware and technical competence provided by the long-established and well-respected Scale Logic team.

Scale Logic will be providing integrated solutions for all aspects of broadcast and AV, based around Cinegy’s Archive, Desktop, Capture, Air and Multiviewer applications installed on best-of-breed server, storage and networking solutions.

Boom, TD SYNNEX Ink Major North American Distribution Deal

Videoconferencing manufacturer Boom Collaboration is partnering with TD SYNNEX. Boom’s complete range of high performance cameras, audio and connectivity hardware will be distributed by TD SYNNEX across the United States and Canada.

Per Boom founder Fredrik Hörnkvist, Boom’s MAGNA Pro 4K PTZ camera and innovative HALO, AURA, and UNO videobars are set to become some of the company’s most popular product linest. He also outlined how the new Boom ZYGO multi-connectivity hub will create even more sales opportunities for TD SYNNEX customers. Fellow founder Holli Hulett says the company’s Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) technology ethos and platform agnostic approach will help further drive demand.

“TD SYNNEX is committed to empowering innovative partners to achieve great outcomes with technology,” said Sandi Stambaugh, SVP of vendor business management at TD SYNNEX. “With Boom added to our comprehensive portfolio of vendor partners, we’re able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can continue to accelerate their business and unlock growth for the future.”

Specifi Partners with Nice North America

Specifi announced a new integration with Nice North America, a subsidiary of Nice. The new collaboration, which follows recent successful integrations with brands including Snap One and Masimo Consumer Audio, will empower Nice dealers to create compelling proposals, which enhance client communications through the client portal, and bolster their online presence with Specifi WebBuilder. Additionally, Nice will introduce Specifi’s Builder Tech-Marketing Solutions to their builder and integrator partners. These powerful marketing tools include the creation of builder microsites and proposals that showcase home technology standards and options, simplifying the presentation and sale of tech options through builders.

Matrox Video Appoints Intronics to Serve as Distributor

Matrox Video has a new partnership with value-added distributor (VAD) Intronics, a Netherlands-based specialist in IT, AV, KVM, and industrial custom connectivity solutions. Intronics will focus on supplying Matrox Video's AV-over-IP infrastructure solutions, including the Matrox ConvertIP Series of IPMX/ST 2110-ready encoders, decoders, and converters and the Matrox Maevex 7100 and 6100 Series of encoders and decoders, to customers in Spain and the Benelux region.

[ST 2110: An Introduction]

With headquarters in Barneveld, offices in Belgium and Spain, and additional sales forces throughout Europe, Intronics supplies standard stock products as well as customer-specific solutions in and beyond the Benelux region. The company provides further value through pre- and post-sales technical support, training, and more.

Haivision MCS Awarded $61.2 Million Production Agreement by U.S. Navy

Haivision MCS, a subsidiary of Haivision, was awarded a significant five-year production agreement by the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), with an estimated total value of $61.2 million USD (approximately $82 million CAD). This strategic agreement positions Haivision at the forefront of delivering combat visualization and video distribution systems for the U.S. Navy's Surface Combatant Fleet.

Under this new production agreement, Haivision MCS will provide to the U.S. Navy a comprehensive suite of Haivision ultra-high performance video processing solutions for mission-critical display along with video transcoding, storage, and distribution components. These systems will be integral to the Navy's Combat Information Centers (CICs) across various surface combatant vessels, enhancing situational awareness and mission planning capabilities. The advanced visualization technology is designed to support the Navy’s future combat systems, including those planned for AEGIS Destroyers (DDGs), Aircraft Carriers (CVNs), Amphibious Ships (LHDs, LHA, LPDs), Frigates (FFGs), Littoral Combat Ships (LCSs), and the next-generation United States Coast Guard (USCG) Cutters, among other critical applications. Haivision’s next-generation systems will play a pivotal role in supporting mission-critical applications by delivering superior situational awareness throughout the ship.

This award builds upon Haivision's ongoing success with the U.S. Navy’s CANES (Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services) program, which already leverages Haivision’s real-time video encoding, transcoding, recording, and playback technology for ship-wide video distribution.

Grass Valley and ES Broadcast Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement

Grass Valley reached a strategic partnership agreement (SPA) with ES Broadcast. This agreement marks the continuation and expansion of a long-standing relationship that has flourished over more than a decade, positioning both companies for further growth and success.

The agreement entails a multi-million-dollar annual spend by ES Broadcast across Grass Valley's extensive product portfolio, including live production infrastructure, cameras, and switchers. ES Broadcast, recognized as the first AMPP-certified partner globally, will also emphasize the expansion of the AMPP Platform as a key component of its strategic focus.

ES Broadcast, with a presence in the U.K., mainland Europe, and the United States, is a global business known for its sales and systems integration, as well as its expansive hire business. The company rents Grass Valley camera systems to major sporting, news, and entertainment events across the globe, further solidifying Grass Valley's presence in the industry.

ES Broadcast's commitment to excellence is further demonstrated through its status as an Authorized Service Provider (ASP) for Grass Valley in the U.K., Ireland, Spain, and through its Crosspoint Spain division. This ensures that customers receive certified, knowledgeable, and experienced support services, a crucial component of the ongoing growth strategy for both companies.