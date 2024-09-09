Convergint Acquires Esscoe—What to Know

Convergint has acquired Esscoe, a provider of mission-critical security and fire and life safety systems in the Chicago and Midwest regions. Esscoe offers design and engineering capabilities and fully integrated, tech-enabled security solutions. The acquisition enables Convergint to accelerate growth across the Midwestern U.S.—building on Esscoe’s long-standing reputation for delivering innovative solutions to its customers.

The acquisition adds more than 80 local colleagues to Convergint, leveraging Esscoe’s established customer base to greatly expand market reach and technology expertise. Esscoe will bolster Convergint’s key service capabilities across verticals including financial, utilities, government, healthcare, and data centers.

"Esscoe’s deep technological expertise and innovative approach align perfectly with our strategic growth plans," said Ann Fandozzi, CEO of Convergint. "Their commitment to market-leading service has earned them a loyal, extensive customer base across this critical region. Their mission resonates strongly with Convergint's own Values and Beliefs and dedication to being our customers’ best service provider."

"For nearly two decades, Mike Cook, Todd Keppy, and I have led Esscoe with a commitment to innovation and customer success," said Scott Bartmess, principal, Esscoe. "By joining Convergint, the Esscoe team is elevating our capacity to support customer growth locally, nationally and globally. This partnership allows us to join our expertise with Convergint's extensive resources, creating a powerful combination that will be highly beneficial for the success of both our valued customers and colleagues."