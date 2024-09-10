On Your Business: Sales Is Not a Four-Letter Word

In many industries built upon custom services and solutions, including AV, sales can have a negative stigma and be considered a four-letter word. In general, there is a natural tension between those in technical and sales roles due to their skillsets, inherent personalities, and communication styles. However, finding a middle ground where these key areas can align and collaborate to benefit clients and the organizations they represent is important.

[Viewpoint: An Invitation for Collaboration]

Like it or not, sales play a crucial role in the success of all businesses. They are the oxygen that fuels business operations, growth, and well-being. Without sales, businesses do not exist—and without sales growth, businesses struggle to survive long-term. So, if sales are essential to every organization's well-being, why would salespeople be viewed adversely?

Smooth-Talking Misconceptions

There is a common misconception that salespeople are smooth talkers who can convince someone to buy a product or service, whether or not they need it or it provides them with benefits (the old selling ice to an Eskimo line). While some may own this persona and find it to be beneficial, most modern salespeople have found the need to approach sales from a collaborative, relationship-building, and solutions-oriented perspective to be successful with clients as well as internal teams.

[Viewpoint: Leading by Example]



Salespeople in the AV industry face an uphill battle with how they are traditionally perceived. To establish a new identity and grow past the reputation that precedes them, they must build and earn the trust of clients and team members, look beyond negative experiences from their past, and be open minded to a fresh start and new approach.

It wasn't too long ago when it was common to find typical salespeople pitching the latest and greatest products and technology they were hired to sell without truly understanding the value they provide, the needs of the client, or the unique challenge or opportunity they are looking to address. While this traditional approach to selling may have worked in the past and produced favorable results for both the supplier and the client, times have changed. In most cases, once the client realizes they are being sold to rather than being served, the salesperson and their organization are no longer regarded positively.

For integrated AV systems, sales missteps often result from projects being sold based on hardware specifications, capabilities of a design, and installation requirements, rather than the functional outcome it will provide. With only a broad overview description of what the system can do rather than the specific details of what a client expects, much can be left open to interpretation regarding delivery, implementation, and user experience.

This is often exemplified by the absence of a detailed functionality narrative and operational requirements description. And that leads to a common pain point and source of frustration for programmers, as they attempt to manage programming time and effort within a budget and schedule—or struggle to satisfy a client who has a difference of opinion on what they were expecting or are entitled to receive versus the interpretation of what was sold.

scn Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

[On Your Business: Purpose Before Profit]



While the age-old disconnect between sales, implementation, and end users may never be truly resolved, it is important to make strides toward closing the gap of expectations. If not just for building strong, loyal client relationships, it is crucial to ensure businesses can operate productively, sell responsibly, and achieve profitability.

Leads and Relationships

In AV integration and service-based businesses, sales plays a significant role in a business' profitability. Salespeople not only have the responsibility of providing a pipeline of work that keeps the business operating, but they must also be accountable for ensuring that projects are sold for the proper amount based on an agreed upon scope of work that the client agrees will provide value, address a need, or result in a desired outcome. Unlike selling products at a given price, selling systems and solutions that meet clients' expectations, are competitive with market pricing, and are sold and executed profitably is inherently more challenging.

While sales may be deemed to be the primary responsibility of salespeople, many members of an organization can contribute to sales. Whether they know it or not, everyone in any position can promote their company, impress a client, or contribute to the success of a sale.

While the salesperson brings the client in, it is their team that solidifies the relationship and keeps them coming back.

Lead generation, the first step in developing a sales opportunity, can result from an organization's visibility in any capacity. Whether it's participating in industry events, engaging on social media, sharing company news or happenings, or discussing experiences with friends and family, personal interaction and positive exposure are stepping stones to referrals, opportunities, and relationships.

Client relationships are validated and grown through interactions at every level. Friendly and reliable email and voice communication, personalized service, pleasant interactions, and easy transactions demonstrate consideration and customer care that clients value. While the salesperson brings the client in, it is their team that solidifies the relationship and keeps them coming back.

When it comes to assessing client needs, evaluating efforts for pricing, and delivering a functional, well-presented proposal that instills confidence in clients, salespeople enlist the support and collaboration of their team. By demonstrating respect and building trust, salespeople will receive the backing needed to capture client requirements, present options, vet solutions, ensure the accuracy of the outcome, and manage the scope of work so clients are happy and projects are completed within the parameters of the sale.

Road to Profitability

Like sales, profitability is critical to a business' survival. Businesses that lose money regularly don't last long, and two common ways to lose money are to sell irresponsibly and deliver inefficiently. Thus, along with satisfied clients, profitable sales are a key to business health and stability.

The road to profitability may start with the sale, but several factors can contribute to or detract from the desired result. Thus, the benefit of a salesperson who is in alignment with their team and has built trusted, collaborative relationships internally and with their clients will find an easier, more predictable, and more consistent path to success.

[Editorial: Ballad of the Broken Signage]



With AV systems becoming more critical, system requirements increasing, clients becoming more self-sufficient, margins tightening, and competition becoming more prominent, AV service providers face greater business pressures than ever. Although it can be difficult to shake the negative perception, salespeople need to establish a new identity where sales are thought of positively, embraced within an organization, and solidified as an asset to clients.

Yes, there will always be outliers who live up to the old reputation. However, salespeople who are collaborative, relationship-based, and establish trust both internally and externally will be set up to succeed—and should be valued and supported by their organization.