Premier Mounts Intros Three Mounting Solutions for Samsung FLIP

The What: Premier Mounts is introducing three new mounting solutions for the Samsung FLIP digital flipchart; the mounts are designed to optimize the way users will interact with the display’s interface.

The What Else: The three mounts include: Fixed Floor Stand Kit, Mobile Stand Kit, and Rotating Wall Mount.

“Our new mounts are designed to effectively enhance the performance of the interactive display features of the Samsung FLIP,” said Curtis Rose, Premier Mounts' marketing manager. “We are excited about the development of this unique family of mounts that will provide a highly creative answer to any organization’s technical challenges.”

The Fixed Floor Stand Kit rotates from landscape to portrait orientation, and has a flat steel base to minimize potential trip hazards in heavy traffic areas. It includes 60-inch poles with cable routing cutouts for power and signal cable management.

The Mobile Stand Kit also rotates from landscape to portrait orientation and its mobile base is "office-friendly" to allow ease of movement from room to room, according to the company; it also features locking casters.

The Rotating Wall Mount features 360-degree rotation to set in portrait or landscape configuration with a security screw on the wall plate to prevent removal of the flat panel. According to Rose, it features time-saving components that allow a quick, three-step installation.

The Bottom Line: The Fixed Floor Stand Kit and the Mobile Stand Kit are available at a list price of $1,394. The Rotating Wall Mount is available for $520.00, and pairs with an optional Premier Mounts in-wall gearbox for $84.00.

The mounts can be seen at InfoComm 2018 in Booth C2729.