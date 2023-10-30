PPDS Sizes Up Philips Tableaux ePaper Display to New 32-inch Model

PPDS ePaper signage range is expanding with the launch of the new 32-inch (16:9) Philips Tableaux 5150I. Extending PPDS’ global strategy and commitment to bringing high-impact, more sustainable, energy conscious solutions to market, the new 32-imch Philips Tableaux 5150I signals a breakthrough in technology for larger form factor full color ePaper displays.

Whether used as a standalone solution or as part of a fleet of displays across multiple locations around the world, “Philips Tableaux ePaper displays offer a more sustainable solution that eliminates the need for paper consumption and waste, and the effects these would have on the environment," explained Martijn van der Woude, vice president global marketing and business development at PPDS. "For 2024, we are leading the market once again with our new 32” model, bringing next generation ePaper technology forward.”

Responding to market feedback and working closely with long-term Philips Professional Displays R&D partner, E Ink, the new solution brings all the benefits of the 25-inch Philips Tableaux, together with additional features, including the E Ink Spectra 6 color platform.

Tailored for use on the Philips Tableaux—incorporating PPDS’ small bezels—the E Ink Spectra 6 31.5-inch platform uses enhanced color algorithms to provide a true print quality replacement for any paper sign on the 2560 x 1440, 16:9 digital display.

The 32-inch Philips Tableaux 5150I Series can be managed manually, or remotely using third party or PPDS’ in house software. This includes PPDS Wave—the secure cloud platform, providing advanced and effortless remote device management capabilities for Android SoC Philips Professional Display fleets of any size and in any location.

For fixed installations, and in environments where regular image changes are required, the Philips Tableaux 5150I features Power over Ethernet (PoE), ensuring both power and connectivity for remote management. With 16GB of internal memory and 2GB RAM, content can just as easily be updated via the USB, micro USB, Micro SD, LAN and Wi-Fi 5 by simply plugging the Philips Tableaux 5150I into a nearby power source,