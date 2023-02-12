Powersoft Gets U Ready with UNICA

In Italian, UNICA both means Unique and Single, and Powersoft's UNICA delivers to the audio industry: a unique and single new-generation amplifier platform that is versatile enough to cover a wide range of applications, while at the same time delivering the highest level of audio quality, reliability and efficiency for which Powersoft is renowned. Most importantly, UNICA is able to deliver consistency across the entire family range of Powersoft amplifiers.



UNICA leverages next-generation, cloud-based technology to provide a safe, consistent user experience for any size of install. With an eye firmly on future requirements, UNICA promises users simple integration, straightforward configuration and low maintenance costs well into the future, all in one easily upgradable and futureproof package.

[What Powersoft and Others are Doing for Sustainability in Pro AV] (opens in new tab)



The UNICA range comprises three four-channel (UNICA 9K4, 12K4 and 16K4, with 9,000W, 12,000W and 16,000W respectively) and three eight-channel models (UNICA 2K8, 4K8 and 8K8, with 2,000W, 4,000W and 8,000W).



Featuring high power density, top-shelf sound quality and class-leading efficiency, and backed by no less than five new patents and four existing ones, UNICA represents the third and latest generation of Powersoft amplifier platforms, designed to meet the requirements of any size of installation with a single product family, explains Powersoft’s R&D director and co-founder, Claudio Lastrucci.



“UNICA is engineered to accommodate upcoming functions and feature expansions to fulfil the most demanding audio design requirements for years to come – all within a single platform,” said Lastrucci. “By listening to customer feedback and market demands, and drawing on our passion and R&D ingenuity, we have, with UNICA, created an amplifier platform truly fit for the future.”



In conjunction with Universo, Powersoft’s new cloud-based platform, UNICA represents a significant milestone in the development of cloud-based devices, offering cloud-native connectivity and remote monitoring functions without the need for specific product registration or configuration. Cloud integration allows for the storing and sharing of projects online, keeping the amplifier’s firmware up to date, or simple integration in third-party systems through APIs.

[Explore Faraway Lands…in Atlanta] (opens in new tab)



Unlocking the power of consistency

UNICA enables install professionals and system integrators to cover multiple applications, in any size installation, with a single amplifier platform family. This will support the creation of solid value and consistency among different applications during the whole project lifecycle – for a futureproof and more effective job.



“As a single, versatile platform with broad power range options, functionalities and networking capabilities, suitable for a myriad of applications from high-quality background music to performance venues, UNICA unlocks the power of consistency for busy, hard-working AV integrators and fixed-installation professionals,” commented Lastrucci. “Specifying amplifiers from a single product family that can cover a wide range of SPL requirements translates into tidier racks and a new level of user experience,” he adds, “while user-friendly features such as a straightforward third-party communication protocol and simple amplifier replacement with Easy Swap help eliminate any support headaches.”



Innovation as standard

UNICA’s all-new power supply section takes Powersoft's signature efficiency and real-world operability to the next level, resulting in less power dispersed through wasted heat. The latest generation of single-stage power factor correction (PFC) and state-of-the-art system-on-chip technology processing grant low power consumption and thermal dissipation, while Powersoft’s proprietary Smart Rails Management (SRM) allows the supply rails to adapt in real-time to the required output voltage to maximise efficiency and reduce idle losses. An Eco Mode further diminishes consumption when engaged, resulting in cooler racks and drastic reductions in long-time running costs.

[Cloud Power: The Importance of Interoperability, Part 1] (opens in new tab)



UNICA also delivers on Powersoft’s hard-earned reputation for industry-leading sound quality. The proprietary next-generation architecture allows high-quality amplification through newly designed input and output sections, boasting the highest signal-to-noise ratio ever achieved on a Powersoft amplifier. This new technology platform grants faithful reproduction of line-level and digital signals in high-performance installations.



It additionally introduces the next generation of Powersoft’s industry-leading DSPs, based on the latest system-on-chip technology. The DSP section is operable even when only PoE+ power is available, simplifying deployment and pre-configuration operations.



Easy Maintenance

System integrators typically spend valuable time and considerable effort in minimizing system downtime. Good design practices and service-level agreements are therefore fundamental tools to avoid audio equipment failure. And in the event of a failure, reactivity is paramount: trained technicians need to access the installation, assess the situation and, when remote or on-site repair is not an option, replace the unit. They then need to program the new unit and run a series of tests before the audio system can be operational.



Powersoft solved this major industry issue by developing a novel functionality for hot-swapping amplifiers: Because each UNICA amplifier is able to automatically archive backups on a flash memory drive situated on the rear panel, users can easily replace a faulty unit with a new one in a matter of minutes, without any configuration or product knowledge.