Powersoft Expands T Series Touring Amps Line

The What: Powersoft is adding two new models to its T Series touring amplifier platform. The new T902 and T904 extend the applications of the T Series even further, allowing it to cover the requirements for any system deployment, including larger-scale live sound applications.

The What Else: The T902 is a 2-channel amplifier specified to deliver 4000W at 2 Ohms, 3200W at 4 Ohms, or 1800W at 8 Ohms, and its high rail voltage and peak current on the outputs make it ideal for driving large 4-Ohm subwoofers (like dual 18-inch) or 2- and 3-way line sources.

The other addition to the T Series family, the 4-channel T904, can deliver 1800W at 2 Ohms, 2000W at 4 Ohms, or 1600W at 8 Ohms. This new amplifier platform is designed to power Bi-amped systems like stage monitors, 2-way point source speakers, and 2-way line sources, as well as smaller subwoofers.

The Bottom Line: Much like the rest of the T Series family, the new T902 and T904 feature onboard DSP, in-built Dante inputs, and live impedance monitoring, as well as Powersoft’s Active Damping Control for cable resistance compensation.