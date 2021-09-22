Platinum Tools Showcases Keystone Couplers at InfoComm

The What: Platinum Tools is showcasing its recently launched Keystone Couplers during InfoComm 2021.

The What Else: How often are loose connections in punchdown keystones the cause of install delays or service callbacks? You can eliminate this potential trouble spot with Keystone Couplers. Simply terminate the cable with a Platinum RJ45 connector, plug it into the back of the Keystone Coupler, then snap the Coupler into a wall plate or surface mount box. For even more customization, combine them with Platinum Tools' unloaded patch panels for fast wiring and total flexibility in the rack.

The Bottom Line: Additional Keystone Coupler features and specifications include: no compromise in data throughput speeds; fast, easy F to F connection using RJ45 connectors; standards keystone size works with most wall plates, surface-mount boxes and unloaded patch panels; available in CAT-5E, CAT-6 and CAT-6A configurations and in black, white and shielded versions.