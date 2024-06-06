Planar Expands UltraRes L Series All-in-One LED Platform—What to Know

Planar is expanding the UltraRes L Series All-in-One LED platform with the introduction of a 109-inch size and MicroLED technology for improved visual performance.

Available in Full HD resolution and 800-nit brightness, Planar UltraRes L Series All-in-One LED 109-inch and 136-inch display models now offer customers three times more brightness while consuming much less power per unit of brightness. With the addition of MicroLED technology, the platform also delivers deeper blacks and better contrast for wide-viewing visual performance. This enhances simultaneous viewing of up to four content sources, which is made possible by the solution’s multiple inputs. Sources can be attached to any of the display’s five video inputs to present content in picture-in-picture, dual, triple or quad layouts.

“The Planar UltraRes L Series All-in-One LED display is an increasingly popular solution for customers, delivering exceptional flexibility and ease of use to allow for the deployment of LED in even more environments,” said Robert Detwiler, senior director of product management and training at Planar. “This expansion addresses customer demand for seamless, hassle-free LED experiences that historically only large format LCD displays, or projection-based systems could provide. We’re excited to build on this product family’s impressive set of features, now presenting customers with improved contrast and increased brightness, in addition to a new size, for a new kind of all-in-one display that is user-friendly and delivers wide-viewing performance.”

Planar’s initial release of an all-in-one LED display introduced an easy-to-use, seamless LED solution combining fine pixel pitch LED technology with best-in-class features of the Planar UltraRes Series. Today, the updated Planar UltraRes L Series All-in-One LED display features an increased color gamut producing more vibrant colors and a more immersive user experience for applications spanning classrooms, meeting rooms, lobbies, and retail.

The 109-inch and 136-inch Planar UltraRes L Series All-in-One LED displays maintain the popular platform’s attractive deployment flexibility, featuring a rolling floor stand and wall mount options to support both temporary and permanent installations. Additionally, the solution enables quick assembly with only two people and can be powered using a single 110V cable.