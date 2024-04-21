On Hybrid Work 2024: Planar

AVT Question: Please share your insight into trends that will play a role in hybrid workplace culture, space planning, and technologies in 2024.

Thought Leader: Jeremy Sternhagen, Technical Marketing Manager at Planar

Demand for larger, higher-resolution screens is strong as customers look to accommodate info-rich layouts such as the Front Row view in Microsoft Teams.

All-in-one LED video walls are gaining popularity, allowing more meeting spaces to use large LED video walls that not only deliver bright, power-efficient LEDs, but also run on one power cord and deploy easily. This means that meeting rooms that weren’t viable for LED deployment are now able to leverage the technology. In addition, no buildout is needed to accommodate multiple circuits and users benefit from mount or rolling cart options, thereby eliminating the need for an extensive infrastructure overhaul.

In the case of companies with staff across wide geographies, meeting room technology needs to support a mix of in-person and work-from-home collaboration. No two spaces are alike; some require big displays, while others need smaller screens and sometimes even multiple. Today, consider solutions with high resolution, a 21:9 aspect ratio, and interactive capabilities that enable super-fast touch experiences, as these features can really enhance collaboration for both in-person and remote participants.