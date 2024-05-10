Planar Achieves Cybersecurity Certification for Large Format LCD Display Families

Planar achieved a first-of-its-kind cybersecurity certification from the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) for two of its large format LCD display families. After meeting rigorous cybersecurity standards for Internet of Things (IoT) devices, the Planar UltraRes W Series ultra-wide format LCD display and Planar Simplicity M Series 4K LCD display are its first commercial display offerings to be ETSI EN 303 645 certified.

ETSI EN 303 645 is the first globally applicable standard for consumer IoT. The standard is designed to prevent large-scale, prevalent attacks against smart devices by establishing a security baseline for connected consumer products, in addition to providing a basis for future IoT certification schemes.

“With today’s rising use of IoT devices, cyber attacks can occur through display technology in a handful of ways and in response, we designed the Planar UltraRes W Series and Planar Simplicity M Series to achieve this rigorous certification and better protect customers from cybersecurity risks,” said Dez Moleski, director of product security at Planar. “These are our first LCD products to meet all aspects of the ETSI EN 303 645 standard. We’re proud to be a leader in developing more secure display technologies that offer customers peace of mind, in addition to reliability and superior visual performance.”

The Planar UltraRes W Series and Planar Simplicity M Series were independently tested to mitigate potential IoT cybersecurity risks. Certified products must include a comprehensive list of 33 required security features.

Certified to the most stringent global cybersecurity standard, the 105-inch Planar UltraRes W Series is ideally sized to suit the most popular unified communications and video collaboration platforms such as Microsoft Teams with its Front Row layout. In addition to being designed to mitigate cybersecurity threats, the award-winning series features brighter, wider color gamut panels with local dimming, 5K resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. Designed for 24x7 use, Planar UltraRes W Series is available in both non-touch and optically bonded 50-point projected capacitive touch technology, delivering a super-fast touch experience ideal for fast paced collaboration.

Planar Simplicity M Series displays also enable interactivity with multi-point simultaneous touch. Available in sizes ranging from 43-86 inches, the 4K LCD displays facilitate easy, high-resolution digital signage streaming and media playback for environments spanning corporate meeting areas, medical offices, retail stores and restaurants. With a sleek, slim design and support for landscape or portrait orientation, Planar Simplicity M Series allows for a wider array of applications, providing greater creativity in content development.

Both large format product lines are also ENERGY STAR certified, identifying them as solutions that save operation costs and electricity.