Planar Powers Virtual Production Studio with LED Displays

Located on Chicago’s Near West Side, Resolution Productions Group's Resolution Studios specializes in virtual production. The 86,000-square-foot production complex features four premier stages, with approximately 70% of the studio’s productions being TV commercial work with the rest dedicated to feature films and episodic projects. Resolution Studios’ approach to virtual production (VP) is to create customized LED video wall backdrops according to the unique requirements of each project. To support this flexibility, the studio utilizes 400 Planar Venue Pro VX Series indoor LED video wall displays with a 1.9mm pixel pitch (VPI-VX 1.9).

Todd Freese, SVP and chief technology officer with Resolution Productions Group, has a time-tested philosophy for operating a successful VP studio: LED volume layouts should be designed on a shoot-to-shoot basis.

(Image credit: Planar)

When fully assembled, the studio’s complete supply of Planar Venue Pro VX Series LED displays forms a curved, 80x14-foot LED video wall. However, it’s not uncommon for the LED video wall to be set up at 60 feet wide and 20 feet tall or broken up into multiple formations. “It’s constantly changing,” Freese said. “We definitely have common configurations that we use over and over, but certain shoots require specific layouts. For instance, the way we will set up an LED video wall for a car process shot is completely different than what we would do for a narrative.”

