Panasonic, Paris, Production—More Technology Behind the 2024 Olympic Games

Panasonic Connect will supply AV solutions, including professional displays, broadcast production equipment and projection systems, for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 to be held in France from July 26 to August 11, and the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, scheduled from August 28 to September 8. As a Worldwide Olympic Partner, Worldwide Paralympic Partner, and charter member of The Olympic Partner (TOP) Program, Panasonic will collaborate closely with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Paris Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games, and the Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) to provide robust support for event operations.

Aligned with the goal to make Paris 2024 an increasingly sustainable event, Panasonic’s IT/IP platform KAIROS will deliver video content to large LED screens at almost all competition venues (26 in total), simplifying workflows and streamlining operations by producing content for up to three venues via a single KAIROS Core. Additionally, remote cameras will be installed in all 29 press rooms. By consolidating simultaneous interpretation at the Main Press Centre (MPC), translation services can be provided from remote locations, reducing the need for travel. These solutions will enhance operational efficiency, addressing hardware and software aspects compared to previous events.

Per Panasonic, this will be the largest-ever projector deployment in competition venues at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, with plans to install 130 laser projectors. Panasonic’s labor-saving projection technology reduces resource allocation for transport, storage, and installation, reducing the event’s carbon footprint. Furthermore, Panasonic’s recently unveiled Remotely Managed Service will allow operators to manage and monitor large-scale multi-projection systems via the cloud and address potential image misalignment caused by factors such as vibration without being present on the site. Together, these innovations will contribute to the event’s wish for sustainability.

Panasonic has been providing AV equipment and services to the Olympic and Paralympic Games for over 30 years, starting in Barcelona 1992. Additionally, in October 2014, Panasonic made history as the first Japanese company to become a Worldwide Paralympic Partner of the International Paralympic Committee, thereby contributing to peace and development in the international community, as well as promoting Para Sports.