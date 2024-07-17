Audio-Technica to Provide Broadcast Equipment Solutions for NBC Sports in Paris

More news of the technology powering the broadcast of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, July 24-August 11, and August 28-September 8, respectively. NBC Sports will utilize Audio-Technica microphones and broadcast headsets and headphones for its production of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games to capture and monitor audio at events in Paris, helping NBC Sports route the excitement back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States.

“We’re delighted once again to have Audio-Technica provide more than 600 microphones, headsets, and headphones for our Olympics and Paralympics production,” said Karl Malone, senior director audio engineering, NBC Sports. “The quality and reliability of Audio-Technica hardware, as well as the tonal quality of the products, allow us to be consistently creative in our audio production. Whether using a mono or stereo shotgun microphone or an immersive 8.0 microphone, Audio-Technica's products will ensure exceptional sound quality for NBC Sports production in Paris and Stamford.”

Audio-Technica has worked with NBC Sports for 24 years, assisting NBC Sports’ production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events in North America, Europe, and Asia.

“It is always a pleasure to work with the audio team at NBC Sports, from the meticulous planning through to the on-site delivery,” stated Rodrigo Thomaz, project manager-broadcast partnerships at Audio-Technica with technical responsibility for the collaboration. “The concepts that we work on together are always pushing the barriers of what can be achieved with exceptional audio capture at the numerous sporting venues.”