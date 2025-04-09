NAB Show Notes: Panasonic, Ross Video, Audio-Technica, Disguise, Blackmagic Design

It's the last day of NAB Show 2025. There's still time for some booth visits, so get caught up on what you may have missed and then take a look at Panasonic, Ross Video, Audio-Technica, Disguise,

Audio-Technica Exhibits Its Range of Broadcast Audio Solutions

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

Audio-Technica is exhibiting a wide range of solutions for the broadcast market booth N1631. First is the BP3600 Immersive Audio Microphone, a premium broadcast audio tool capable of capturing stable, three-dimensional sound beds at sporting events, concerts, festivals, movie sets, and more. The microphone has eight compact capsule assemblies with excellent high-frequency characteristics integrated into the body while remaining compact and lightweight enough for single-operator usability and easy setup.

A-T’s wide range of dedicated broadcast microphones will also be showcased. Prominently featured are the BP28 14-inch (355.6 mm) and BP28L 22.4-inch (569 mm) Line + Gradient Large Diaphragm Condenser Microphones. These microphones combine a large-diaphragm condenser element with a 28 mm diameter shotgun design for exceptional low-noise performance.

Also featured at the booth is the new AT-UMX3 Livestreaming USB Audio Mixer, a compact, feature-rich desktop audio mixer equipped with all the functions needed for livestreaming. Even first-time users will find the plug-and-play AT-UMX3 easy to operate, with no need to think about equipment settings or install any special drivers. And don't forget A-T’s range of headphones – many designed with the recording studio in mind but equally at home in broadcast situations. On display are models from A-T’s M-Series and open-back R-Series: ATH-M30x, ATH-M50x and ATH-M60xa Professional Monitor Headphones; alongside ATH-R50x and ATH-R70xa Professional Open-Back Reference Headphones. Broadcast headsets (including boom mic) on display include the BPHS1, BPHS2S (single-ear), BPHS2a and BPHS2C models.

Blackmagic Design Unveils New Blackmagic 2110 IP UpDownCross 12G

(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

Visitors to booth SL216 will get to see the new Blackmagic 2110 IP UpDownCross 12G. The new standards converter for live production and broadcast lets users convert between any SD, HD or Ultra HD video format via 12G-SDI, HDMI, and SMPTE-2110 IP video connections. This new converter has a rack mount design with a front panel LCD for video and audio monitoring plus menus.

The Blackmagic 2110 IP Converters have been designed to integrate SDI equipment into 2110 IP broadcast systems. The rack mount models can be installed in equipment racks right next to the equipment users are converting. Adding converters means customers get a low cost way to transform all their video equipment to SMPTE-2110. Simply add a Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter to live production switchers, disk recorders, streaming processors, cameras, TVs and more.

Disguise to Showcase Immersive Sports Programming Technologies

(Image credit: Disguise)

Disguise is showcasing the latest trends and technologies enhancing visual experiences for this year’s NAB Show.

Any broadcaster, sports franchise, or filmmaker who wants to captivate audiences using virtual production, extended reality, augmented reality and more can see demos of Disguise technology across partner booths at the show.

Visitors who want to see Disguise’s technology for themselves can visit the following partner booths:

B&H Booth N2427—Head over to B&H’s booth to see an immersive sports broadcast setup in action and gain hands-on demos of the Disguise platform.

Planar Booth N2629—Delivered in partnership with 4Wall, here you’ll be able to see a broadcast setup equipped with VX 4+ and RX III for scalable real-time rendering and high-FPS frame-remapping.

ROE Visual Booth N2839—The Disguise VX range has been chosen to power ROE’s entire product showcase, including the new Denali 0.7 Micro LED In Package display.

Panasonic Connect Explore Latest Trends Shaping Broadcast Technology

Panasonic Connect came to Las Vegas enabling attendees to explore the latest trends shaping broadcast technology, including the upgrades necessary to future-proof production workflows and drive the future of visual storytelling. At booth N1311, visitors will see:

The AG-CX20 4K Professional Camcorder: A lightweight 4K 60p 10-bit camcorder that enables production crews to meet growing broadcast and distribution needs across broadcast, sports, and house of worship environments. Its compact chassis design gives users superior mobility and portability for quick setup in various environments.

A lightweight 4K 60p 10-bit camcorder that enables production crews to meet growing broadcast and distribution needs across broadcast, sports, and house of worship environments. Its compact chassis design gives users superior mobility and portability for quick setup in various environments. The AK-UCX100 4K studio camera. The camera supports everything from simple studio applications to IP-based live production. The latest addition to Panasonic Connect’s line of studio cameras, the AK-UCX100 gives operators the flexibility to create unique, engaging content while streamlining operations.

The camera supports everything from simple studio applications to IP-based live production. The latest addition to Panasonic Connect’s line of studio cameras, the AK-UCX100 gives operators the flexibility to create unique, engaging content while streamlining operations. The AW-UB50 and AW-UB10 4K multi-purpose cameras are compact box-style cameras equipped with large-format sensors to meet the demands of broadcast and live entertainment with exceptional image quality that capture impressive detail.

are compact box-style cameras equipped with large-format sensors to meet the demands of broadcast and live entertainment with exceptional image quality that capture impressive detail. The KAIROS Live Production Platform combines the creative control of a production switcher with the flexibility of a screen management system to simultaneously output multiple unique versions of a broadcast or streaming production. In January 2025, Panasonic Connect announced new software, Version 1.8, which includes Multiple Core Controle features, integration with graphics platforms Singular.live and Viz Flowics, and support for more diverse resolutions such as 16:10 and 5:4.

Ross Video Celebrates New Solutions, 33 Years of Growth

(Image credit: Ross Video)

Ross Video unveiled a host of new solutions and improvements to its offerings, highlighted many successful deployments, celebrated 33 straight years of growth and entertained the audience with some fun spoofs on Area 51 and Ross Socks, which are now in their ninth iteration.

In what has become a tradition, Ross’s chairman and CEO, David Ross, began by discussing company results for the last year, reporting: “I’m proud to share that 2024 was our best year ever. Thanks to team Ross, we achieved 33 consecutive years of orders growth and yet again, we’re twice as big as we were just five years ago [in 2019].”

During its keynote, Ross demoed a number of products, including Carbonite HyperMax, XPression, Ultrix, Media I/O, OverDrive and RPM openGear UI and the work of its Rocket Surgery design operation, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Solutions relating to cloud-based production, graphics, motion graphics, weather, robotics, switchers, newsrooms, augmented/virtual reality and other products were also demoed and used in the lavish keynote production.

The company also rolled out the ninth interaction of Ross socks, using its graphics and virtual reality technologies to depict an Area 51-style landing of a UFO. Several executives dressed as “Men in Black” modeled the socks. David Ross declined to say if the new socks are made of extraterrestrial materials. The socks and other Ross solutions are on display at SL206.

