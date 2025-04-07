NAB Show 2025 Product Watch: LEDs, Cameras, and Sports Enhancements, Oh My!

NAB Show 2025 is off and running. Today, AV Network dives into five booths you must make time for on the show floor that are bringing you new products and must-see showcases.

Today, take a look at what new products Brompton Technology, Canon, Chyron, Mo-Sys, and Planar brought to Vegas.

3/31—NAB Show 2025 Notebook: 5 Booths to Add to Your Must-See List

4/2—NAB Show 2025 Notebook: Make Sure You Visit These 5 Booths in Las Vegas

4/4—NAB Show 2025 Product Watch: Why You Need to Visit Sony, Christie, Audinate, Miri Technologies, and ENCO

Brompton Technology Brings LED Processing at NAB Show 2025

(Image credit: Brompton Technology)

Brompton will be at booth N2949 in the North Hall, demonstrating the performance, precision, and creative flexibility it is known for in the broadcast realm.

Brompton welcomes Foundry to its NAB 2025 booth, a company which has a heritage of more than 25 years developing creative software for the media and entertainment industry. As part of a special collaboration, Dan Caffrey, product manager-Virtual Production at Foundry, will demonstrate a new virtual production solution that bridges the gap between VP and VFX workflows. The demo will take place live at the Brompton booth on Monday, April 7 at 11:00 a.m. local time, offering attendees an inside look at tools designed to streamline content creation across the pipeline.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other new products on display will be a live tech demo of the new Tessera SQ200 Ultimate, the flagship processor in Brompton’s upcoming Gen 3 range. The demonstration will feature an end-to-end ST 2110 workflow, with a real-time video feed processed by the Tessera SQ200, routed through Brompton’s new QD-S (100G to 10G) and XD-S (10G to 1G) data distribution units. In addition to the hardware demo, Brompton will unveil its new intuitive graphical user interface for managing AV over IP and multi-stream video input, designed to simplify both IP-based and 4x4K workflows. This software preview showcases how users can define, route, and visualize multiple streams, whether from IP or baseband sources, and convert them into flexible virtual feeds across the canvas, using an innovative UI design with registered design rights and patents pending.

Canon to Showcase New Solutions for 'Imaging Excellence'

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon will showcase its latest innovations, including a new optical unit that can be integrated into UHD-DIGISUPER 122 and UHD-DIGISUPER 111 field box lenses to help create captivating images, what it calls a “Novel Look," with a shallow depth of field.

Throughout its expanded booth (N2103), Canon will provide attendees with exclusive opportunities to explore imaging technology, featuring the EOS C400 and EOS C80 cinema cameras which are making their NAB debut.

Canon will also showcase its latest offerings from its Cinema EOS line of cameras and PTZ cameras. In addition, the Camera Color Matching Application for CR-N700 PTZ will make its first appearance at NAB. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience a technology preview of the built-in Auto Tracking Application with advanced muti-subject tracking support on Canon PTZ cameras and the Live Switcher Mobile iOS app will be showcased at the touch-and-try counter.

Another addition on display will be the new version of the Canon Multi-Camera Control App for iPhone and iPad, which adds control for Canon’s PTZ camera lineup.

Chyron Unveils PAINT 10 and VP 7.9 with Smarter Graphics and Advanced Data Integration

(Image credit: Chyron)

Chyron unveiled the release of PAINT 10 and Virtual Placement (VP) 7.9, two major upgrades engineered to elevate sports broadcasting with smarter data integration, telestration tools, and improved workflow efficiency.

PAINT 10 introduces major advancements in calibration, tracking, and graphic customization—making live telestration more intuitive and powerful. At the heart of this release is Chyron’s VAULT integration, bringing automation and intelligence to the forefront of live production. VAULT acts as a centralized branding hub, syncing essential team data—including logos and colors. Once a team is selected, PAINT instantly pulls the correct branding elements and applies them across telestration tools, adapting to home or away scenarios.

Alongside PAINT 10, Chyron is also launching Virtual Placement 7.9, with updates that strengthen its virtual graphics capabilities across multiple sports. By embedding PRIME 5 directly into the VP platform, broadcasters gain full control over scene creation and customization without relying on external systems. PRIME’s powerful data connections allow users to drive real-time updates for elements like scores, logos, and standings, streamlining operations and reducing hardware and maintenance requirements.

Mo-Sys Makes Absolute Camera Tracking Technology Accessible to Content Creators

(Image credit: Mo-Sys)

Mo-Sys will be showcasing the StarTracker Mini at booth N3039. Designed for content creators, in-house studios, and educators, the StarTracker Mini is an ultra-compact, all-in-one camera tracking system.

The StarTracker Mini embodies the precision and dependability of the renowned StarTracker Classic, now condensed into an ultra-compact package with no external processing unit. The StarTracker Mini is specifically designed to meet the needs of content creators who operate in more confined spaces and lack the ceiling height of full-scale studio facilities served by StarTracker Max.

Unlike SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) technologies, the StarTracker Mini knows its place, requiring no re-calibration between setups, ensuring reliable operation without interruption. Its immunity to interference from direct light or changes in ambient lighting conditions makes it an ideal solution for smaller in-house studios, as well as corporate and education facilities.

(Image credit: Planar)

Planar and affiliate company OptiTrack will showcase virtual production volume designed for maximum flexibility with a multi-camera workflow with participation from several broadcast innovators. In addition to advanced display monitoring and control features, Planar will demonstrate a range of LED video walls delivering broadcast presentation, including an S-shaped Planar CarbonLight CLI Flex Series LED video wall, the upgraded Planar DirectLight Pro Series with MicroLED technology, and the new Planar DirectLight Slim Series.

The upgraded Planar DirectLight Pro Series. adds MicroLED technology and now delivers improved brightness, power consumption, and overall video performance. The series’ new high brightness model features exceptional efficiency of power to brightness with 1,600 nits and 135 watts, making the solution ideal for maximum performance in high ambient light environments. The improved Planar DirectLight Pro Series also delivers a low power model featuring 500 nits of brightness with only 68 watts of power consumption. This option is ideal for applications with low ambient light conditions as well as energy-conscious customers.

The new Planar DirectLight Slim Series is an innovative fine pixel pitch LED video wall solution well-suited for customers who require an ultra-thin and narrow display to accommodate space-constrained applications or specialized installations such as curved studio displays.