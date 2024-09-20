Paging and Fire Signaling in a Single Unit? Check Out the UL24 Series from Quam

Quam launched the UL24 Series, an innovative product merging a paging speaker and a fire signaling speaker into one unit. This solution was designed to save ceiling space and reduce installation labor costs, making it ideal for the educational, healthcare, and commercial industrial market segments.

Designed to streamline the installation process, the UL24 Series combines a mass notification speaker that connects to a fire panel and an emergency communication system (ECS) with a typical paging speaker that connects to an amplifier, call system, or school paging system. Its 2x2-foot lay-in ceiling tile replacement makes it perfect for environments where ceiling space is valuable.

Equipped with two drivers and two different transformers, the UL24 Series maintains acoustic efficiency comparable to having separate speakers for each function. The UL24 Series features a powder-coated, perforated steel baffle and a lightweight speaker assembly, including an 8-inch fire-retardant speaker with a 10 oz. magnet and 4 Watt, 25/70V transformer with rotary tap selector. It also includes a line supervision capacitor and four seismic tie-off points to comply with local codes.

"The main point of differentiation and focus for the UL24 Series is the labor savings of having one device in one location, providing dual applications," said Randy Moore, president of Quam Nichols. "This product is transformative for systems integration projects in segments like education and healthcare, where ceiling space real estate is highly valuable."